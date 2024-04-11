How to bet on the 2024 Grand National and the key factors you need to consider

How to bet on the Grand National is still one of the questions we are asked most often at the Racing Post. For all the National's changing face, it remains the race at the forefront of the public imagination. If you are a once-a-year bettor, the chances are still that the Grand National is your race.

The good news for those making their annual visit to these pages is that backing the winner of the Grand National in 2024 should be easier than ever. That is the theory anyway, as this year the field has been reduced from a maximum of 40 runners to 34.

As this is the first year with the new field size, we do not know for certain how bookmakers will react. The hope is that we will not see a tightening of offers in line with the smaller field. The Grand National will remain as competitive when it comes to clamouring for punters' business.

So, how should you bet on the Grand National? RP Recommends writers are year-round bettors on horseracing, but we know that the Grand National is a unique race. Here is how you can go about getting your bets on for the world's most famous race, and how to find the bets with the greatest upside.

About the author

Keith Melrose has been the Racing Post's betting editor since February 2019 and has spent his near 20-year career in the fields of form and betting. In 2021 Keith was nominated for the HWPA's specialist writer of the year award, with submissions that included a punter's guide to finding the optimum stake for any bet using the Kelly criterion.

RP Recommends: the top three 2024 Grand National bookmakers

If big Grand National prices are your thing, look no further than Betfair.

A great sportsbook option with extra places and best odds guaranteed.

Offer extra places on the Grand National, which is helpful for each-way punters.

Find your Grand National horse(s)

This article is primarily about how to bet, rather than on which horses you should back for the 2024 Grand National. However, your first task is to identify which horse or horses you would like to back in the race.

For us at the Racing Post, this is the fun part. From now until the race, there will be no shortage of guides and hints on how to find the Grand National winner, as well as outright tips from our industry-leading judges.

The main tips from our biggest names, including Pricewise expert Tom Segal and tipping supremo Paul Kealy, will be available from Friday evening. For those getting in early, there will be earlier takes, musings on outsiders and assessments of who will be suited by the likely soft ground available all week.

This is our own opinion, but at RP Recommends we say you get a bit more out of picking horses if you do the work yourself. The Racing Post has you covered here, too. Go to the Grand National racecard if you know your way around traditional form and don't mind putting in the time. Subscribers to our Members' Club Ultimate package can also watch replays on all British and Irish races, so you can see with your own eyes how the contenders have been running.

There is a new, more intuitive option for those who want to make an informed choice on the National, without either following someone else's tips or ploughing through old-style form. The Racing Post's new Smart View card takes everything that our top judges factor in when assessing a horse and, using hundreds of logic calculations mixed with machine learning algorithms, expresses them all using six attribute bars.

All scores that you see on the Smart View card are out of 100, and the overall score is a weighted average of the six. You can home in on one attribute, or follow the scores. Our research suggests that many customers try to marry up high scores with juicy odds.

The Smart View card for the Grand National will also be available from Friday evening. It is free to all users of the Racing Post app, which can be downloaded here .

Assess all the odds available

You've found your idea of the Grand National winner. The next most important factor is getting the best odds. Even though Grand National odds have been available since Corach Rambler crossed the winning line last year, there is still a significant difference in opinion between bookmakers.

As of Monday lunchtime, the difference in winnings for the same bet could be as much as 65 per cent depending on which bookmaker you choose. Even betting on Corach Rambler, who at the time of writing is favourite to win again, could win you 38 per cent more if you chose the bookmaker with the longest odds versus those with the shortest.

Unfortunately, there is no single answer to which bookmaker is best. It all depends on the individual horse's price. The firm who are shortest on Corach Rambler will likely offer long odds about other horses. Your best bet is to use an odds comparison tool, such as the 'Odds comparison' tab on the Racing Post racecard, which is designed for this purpose.

Plenty of money will be exchanged on the Grand National, not least through Betfair Credit: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)

Failing that, the very best odds tend to be found on the Betfair Exchange . The process here is a little more complex than with standard bookmakers, but it is often worth the effort. Betfair's Exchange deals in decimal odds, so e.g. 5-1 becomes 6.0. Prices can also disappear before your eyes because you are betting not against a bookmaker, but another punter who has decided to offer those odds to a limited stake.

The drawbacks of the Exchange are that each-way options tend to be less appealing, and that there are no fancy offers on top. But if price is your main concern, and you are confident working the exchange, then you will not beat it for value. My own win bets on the Grand National will almost certainly be placed through the Betfair Exchange. Any each-way bets I place may be different.

Think about each-way betting

It is hard enough to find the winner of the Grand National, so many punters look to back their horse or horses each-way. In a nutshell, this requires doubling your stake and is not win-or-bust, but gives you a smaller return if your horse finishes placed (typically in the first six depending on your bookmaker).

What does finishing placed mean? It used to be easy, as standard each-way terms told you that the first, second, third and fourth in the Grand National would be placed. Now it is not so uniform, but the good news is that things have changed in favour of the punter.

Bookmakers will often pay extra places in major races these days in an attempt to win more business. In last year's Grand National, the majority of major bookmakers were paying six places on the day. Note that some restricted this offer to online bets only, so be careful if you are thinking of visiting a brick-and-mortar shop to place your Grand National bets.

Sky Bet extended the offer to seven places. This would be consistent with their general outlook. As a rule of thumb, if getting the maximum number of places on an each-way bet is your aim then Sky Bet should be high on your list.

The Grand National: a popular betting race with each-way punters Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Make sure that they are not messing with your odds. In an each-way bet, place odds are a fixed fraction of the win odds. On the Racing Post, these are displayed in the following format: '1/5 1-6'. This would mean the bookmaker is paying a fifth of the advertised odds, for places first down to sixth. So a horse that is 20-1 to win would be 4-1 to finish in the first six places.

Note that some bookmakers will also offer bespoke markets for extra places. Last year bet365 offered up to ten places each-way through a dedicated market.

So should you always go for the most places? Usually, yes, but not always. This is too complicated to give a definitive answer, but there is a rule of thumb. If there is a bookmaker offering one more place than a competitor, you should go with them as long as there is no more than one point or price step's difference between them. So if you can get five places each-way at 8-1 and four places each-way at 9-1, both at a fifth the odds, the shorter price is marginally favoured. If the four places are available at 10-1 or bigger, you should favour sacrificing the fifth place.

It remains to be seen whether the smaller field this year will affect how bookmakers play the National. Paying six places is much more generous when there are 34 runners compared to when there are 40. It is expected that six places each-way will still be widely available on the day. The 2024 Grand National may also bring about the return of the more exotic offers from years gone by.

Concessions worthy of your time

A few years ago, bet365 paid back all Grand National win and each-way stakes, up to a certain amount per customer. We are unlikely to see such a good offer, in 2024 or possibly ever again. But the smaller field could entice bookmakers to get creative with their offers to attract customers for the Grand National.

Again, these offers are likely to drop Friday evening or Saturday morning and there is no telling what they are likely to be, or to what extent they will exist at all. The Racing Post will be the best place to find all the offers from major firms, as well as an assessment of which are worth your consideration.

One offer that is sure to exist is bet365's standing offer on all races shown on ITV. From 10am on the day until 15 minutes before off time, they will price match all horses with major rivals like Coral, Ladbrokes and William Hill. It is a strong offer designed to tell punters that they need not shop around.

Could you get a sign-up bonus?

While Grand National-specific offers are hard to predict, many firms offer sign-up bonuses all year round for new customers. These will typically give the customer free bets to a value of at least £20, with conditions varying from offer to offer.

If you are betting on the Grand National and do not already have an account with the firm offering best odds about your horse or horses, see what sign-up bonus they are offering for new customers. It may just make the effort worthwhile.

The best bookmaker sign-up offers, this weekend and every weekend, can be found through the Racing Post's free bets page .

Conclusion

We would not pretend that finding the best way to place your Grand National bets is anything but third-best in the experience, after enjoying the race itself and picking your horses. But if you are lucky on Saturday, then you will be grateful you spent the time reading this article, and a few minutes on top applying its lessons.

The main factor aside from those above is your timings. If you are betting before the final field is known on Thursday morning, then look at a bookmaker offering non-runner money back (NRMB) or non-runner no bet (NRNB) concessions. Once the final field is known, all non-runners result in punters getting their stake back.

The best time to bet on the Grand National is hard to pin down. There are sure to be horses that go off much shorter than they were on Friday evening. In most cases, waiting until the day of the race means you will get the best offers from bookmakers. It also ensures that the Betfair Exchange market will be mature enough, which is particularly important if you are backing an outsider.

The suggestion is to do your prep in advance, which means picking your horses and dusting off any dormant bookmaker accounts to make sure you are not missing out on the best odds. Then on Saturday, find the best deals and odds on racingpost.com or via our mobile app and place your bets. Given the smaller field in this year's Grand National, the chances of finding the winner are greater than ever before.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.