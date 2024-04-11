Grand National festival free bets: how to make the most of the new account sign-up offers from the best online bookmakers

Having your finger in as many pies as possible is integral in the age of online betting. That is especially true when to comes to betting at the Grand National festival at Aintree, a meeting headlined by racing's most famous prize. The Grand National is hands down the biggest race in the calendar and this year the three-day meeting gets under way on Thursday, April 11 and finishes in the early evening of Saturday, April 13.

In essence: online bookmakers are never keener to get punters in the door than for horseracing's flagship events and in the races leading up to it. It is a major few days for our sport.

The punter only playing with a single firm is hampering themselves at Aintree. It simply isn't worth missing out on the various great offers for both new and existing customers across the breadth of the bookmaking industry. Making a profit across the 21 ultra-competitive races at the Aintree festival can be tricky enough without having all your ducks in a row.

While we can all get caught up once the week of Aintree arrives, the fight to get ahead is an annual event nowadays. Before the winning rider in the Grand National has even weighed in, punters will be able to bet on next year's running.

Adopting a view on a race months in advance and calling it correctly is among the most enjoyable feelings as a punter. But so is selecting a winner on the day, particularly at a meeting containing the race that commands more attention than any other.

The odds have never been tilted so greatly in favour of the punter who can best utilise the array of offers available at Aintree and beyond. Here we assess how best to navigate the landscape of betting across an action-packed few days.

Robbie Wilders

RP Recommends: the must-have betting account for the 2024 Grand National festival

When it comes to betting on the Grand National festival, there is simply nowhere better to do so than the Betfair Exchange.

The best online bookmakers for 2024 Grand National festival betting

bet365 have been typically impressive with their ante-post offering in the lead-up to the Aintree festival and they will be a go-to bookmaker for punters during this major spring meeting.

They offer best odds guaranteed from 8am on the day of racing and will also price-match the likes of Ladbrokes, William Hill, Paddy Power, Coral, Sky Bet and BoyleSports on all races on ITV, which is a superb incentive.

bet365 regularly offer enhanced each-way terms on the fiercely competitive Aintree festival handicaps, while they also tend to keep their resolve better than most when they are against a fancied one in the market.

Main pros:

Top all-rounder

Best odds guaranteed

Tend to keep their resolve for longer than most

If you are serious about your betting and attempting to make a profit then it's an oversight not to have an account with Betfair. Even if you find your path blocked in getting a significant wager on with the sportsbook, there are likely to be no such concerns on the exchange as racetime approaches.

It is a platform where punters essentially battle against each other, and the chance to get bets on at prices that often far supersede the books – even when factoring in Betfair's commission – is readily available.

It is well known that high-rolling punters can be left frustrated by the lack of liquidity on the exchange on quiet non-festival days. When it comes to the likes of the Grand National festival, however, there is absolutely nowhere better to play than the Betfair Exchange. It is likely that millions of pounds will be traded on each race at the meeting. With the Grand National that figure increases markedly.

As is regularly mentioned by RP Recommends, the Betfair Sportsbook runs parallel to the main exchange product and is sometimes not among the most-sought after bookmakers to play with. However, they can come up with decent deals during Aintree, and their new customer offer (get £20 in free bets when you bet £5 on the sportsbook) is good.

Their each-way place terms will also be competitive in Aintree's big handicaps.

Main pros:

A must-have for the Grand National festival

Exchange markets involving super prices

Good spread of sportsbook promotions

The free-to-play £25,000 Coral Racing Super Series is a popular service with punters. The task is simply to pick a horse to place in the seven selected races (tougher than it sounds!) and that is a brilliant no-risk proposition worth getting involved with, even for a bit of fun. They often lag behind their rivals regarding place terms, but the positive result of that is usually superior odds on the win part of the bet.

Coral are a must-have bookmaker for the week-in, week-out punter. They are not the best on promotions, so regular Coral punters are well advised to cast their net a little wider during Aintree week.

Main pros:

A solid horseracing-centric bookie

Free-to-play Coral Racing Super Series

Ladbrokes's prices mirror those of sister company Coral and that means you can synchronise your wagers at the same price across two firms. That is ideal for those who stake big, although admittedly getting on is not such a big problem at the Grand National festival.

Main pros:

Respected and well-established bookmaker

Free bets up for grabs during Aintree

Nobody can compete with Paddy Power's strong marketing push and their Grand National festival offers are generally top class too, with generous place terms in the contests that merit them.

Their association with Betfair is akin to that which Coral and Ladbrokes share, although Paddy Power will frequently be a more attractive traditional sportsbook option than the Betfair Sportsbook.

Main pros:

Market-leading racing offers and promotions

Generous each-way terms on big races

Popular traditional sportsbook option

Sky Bet's new customer offer, through which you bet just £10 in return for £40 in free bets, provides new prospective punters with minimal risk for their first wager, while the firm's place terms, usually among the best in the industry, also excel during Aintree week too.

Main pros:

Standout new customer sign-up offer

Exceptional each-way betting markets

Keep your eyes peeled with William Hill in the big handicaps at Aintree as generous place terms will be the order of play across the week, and in the Grand National itself.

Their current welcome offer for new customers (get £30 from a minimum £10 bet) is good, and this increases to £40 for mobile customers. On-the-day specials should also be noted when they arise.

Main pros:

Popular promotions involving big horses

Generous place terms available

What makes a good online bookmaker for betting at the Grand National festival?

On-the-day offers

History tells us a Grand National festival market in the days leading into the meeting is going to look quite different come raceday.

Once the final field for a race at the meeting is confirmed, that is when the trading battle really commences. Among the punter-friendly promotions that bookmakers serve up include best odds guaranteed, enhanced place terms, price boosts and free bets.

The offer most notable at Aintree compared with many other cards is the money-back special. Some firms will refund losing stakes on a race in free bets in order to secure your custom for the rest of the day or even the week.

Taking an early view

Ante-post betting is often where the biggest rewards are found. It is something almost every experienced racing punter will have knowledge of, quite possibly at this meeting for the Grand National given its promotion from months in advance.

Consistently bagging fancy prices about a horse that are unavailable on the day are only going to help in the pursuit of long-term profit.

As soon as entries emerge for the supporting races at the Grand National festival, punters are able to play in the majority of those contests.

It seems that almost every bookie is keen to attract ante-post custom – and it is not a case of them mirroring each other's work.

You will often find notable variances in Grand National festival prices across the board, cementing the importance to have all bases covered with a wide range of accounts.

Conclusion

The Grand National festival is a key selling point in the jumps season for a reason. The Grand National captures the public's imagination in a way no other race can. Over half the 21 races at the meeting (11) are Grade 1s, from the opening Manifesto Novices' Chase on Thursday to the Maghull on Saturday.

As a punter, you want to focus your attention on trying to identify winners. That is why you should stick with the Racing Post, who will offer you the opportunity to bet with many of the firms listed in this piece without switching from our website or mobile app .

When it comes to Grand National week, make sure you are tooled up with as many accounts as possible to capitalise on the wealth of offers at the Grand National festival. Some operators will also provide boosted welcome bonuses, so if any of the bookmakers highlighted here appeal and you do not yet have an account with them, find some time ahead of and/or during the 2024 Aintree festival to bolster your punting possibilities.

