Euro 2024 free bets: how to make the most of the new account sign-up offers from the best online bookmakers

The times of bookmakers offering a simple free bet handout to their loyal customers is a bygone era, with an increasingly competitive market leading the bookies to devise ever more creative promotions to lure punters in and keep them interested through popular events. Euro 2024 promises value and offers galore, so here are five of the best on offer.

bet365 offer an unrivalled selection of fixtures and their Super Boost promotion is arguably one of the best on the market, and this will be available every matchday of the Euros. In addition to the Super Boost, bet365 also have their Bet Boost, where customers can get a bigger price on selected markets.

Their Two Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer gives insurance against freak comebacks, with any bet on the full-time result market paying out if your selection goes two goals up. This can be applied to single bets or multiples.

Also available throughout Euro 2024 is bet365's Soccer Acca Boost, which offers a boost to your profit on winning football accumulators and goes all the way up to a 70 per cent profit boost for multiples containing 14 selections or more.

bet365 are also offering their Soccer Substitute Guarantee, where if your player is substituted before half-time they will refund your stake as credits.

If receiving free bets throughout the tournament is your kind of thing, take a look at the outright winner market with Betfair.

If you place a £10 bet on a team to win Euro 2024, you will receive a free bet every time your team scores during the group stage. Portugal look a decent pick here as they were the highest scorers in qualifying with 36 goals, seven clear of second-placed France, and appear to have a straightforward group with Turkey, Georgia and Czech Republic.

For those who are looking to get involved in the Golden Boot market, then Paddy Power's offer is an excellent option.

Customers who bet at least £10 on the Golden Boot market receive a £1 free bet builder token every time their selection scores or has a shot on target.

This is a great offer to keep you interested throughout the tournament as the bet builder tokens can be used on any match. Remember to opt-in in order to qualify for this offer.

Paddy Power were the pioneers of the Super Sub offer and this will be available throughout Euro 2024, as well as the hugely popular Two Goals Ahead Early Payout.

If bet builders are your thing, then take advantage of William Hill's Bet Builder Xtra, where customers win 25 per cent more every match at Euro 2024.

Furthermore, for every England and Scotland match customers receive a 50 per cent boost to their bet builder winnings making them the go-to firm to place these particular bets.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports are also handing out free bets for teams backed in the outright winner market.

If you place £20 on a team, you will receive a £5 free bet every time they win a match. So if your team wins all of their group games, you've nearly covered your stake in free bets, with Portugal again making most appeal.

