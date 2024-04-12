2024 Grand National betting: the Racing Post guide to the each-way places and best bookmaker offers

The Grand National is the biggest betting race in the horse racing calendar and understanding how best to take advantage of the top bookmaker offers and extra places available is crucial for punters seeking an edge. In this betting guide to Saturday's big race at Aintree, RP Recommends' Graeme Rodway provides a comprehensive overview of the market and the key firms to note . . .

Offering six places on the big race and are competitive on price, too. The bet365 price promise applies to all bets struck, win or each-way, from 10am on Saturday morning up to 15 minutes before the race and it means you are guaranteed the best price on offer in the market on your selection as bet365 will match the prices offered by Ladbrokes, Hills, Paddy Power, Coral, Sky Bet and BoyleSports on all ITV races.

They will also offer best odds guaranteed on all bets on the race from 8am on the day and therefore you won't be beaten by the starting price should you take the morning odds.

New bet365 customers can sign up for a new account and claim up to £30 in free bets, which is a notably strong Grand National day offer.

Going the industry standard six places, but they are not offering best odds guaranteed and that makes them an unattractive option in comparison to some of their major rivals. Regarding offers, new Betfair customers can get £5 in free bets when they stake £10 on the Grand National.

Another firm offering six places on the big race and new customers can opt into the Coral Racing Club, which offers experiences and benefits through competition entry.

Coral offer best odds guaranteed on all bets that are placed from 8am on the day of the race and their early prices therefore won't be beaten by the starting price.

Coral's sister company under the Entain banner, but the significant difference between the two is Ladbrokes offer customers odds boosts on their selections, with a minimum of one applied to each account daily.

Just like Coral, they offer best odds guaranteed on all bets that are placed from 8am on the day of the race, but they aren't mirroring their each-way place terms in the Grand National and are offering only five places on the big one.

Offering the standard six places and the best odds guaranteed promotion from 8am on the morning, provided you have opted in on the website. That makes them a solid option. In terms of Grand National offers, new customers can get £5 in free bets when they stake £10 on the big one.

Another popular firm to offer six places to customers, although best odds guaranteed is excluded from extra place and money back races. It is also only available to customers who have qualified for Sky Bet Club the previous week. Bets placed from 9am on the day of the race are eligible, however.

Have been giving all customers – both new and existing – a £1 free bet since April 1 and that offer will run until the start of the Grand National, as well as a new customer offer through which Aintree punters can get £10 in free bets when they stake £10.

Hills are offering the industry standard six places, but do not give best odds guaranteed.

Seven places

Betfred, LiveScorebet and Betway are the three firms offering an industry leading seven places on the 2024 Grand National and each-way punters should seriously consider taking them up on it. There are only 34 runners lining up in total this year rather than the normal 40, so seven places is a huge concession.

RP Recommends: top five tips for betting on the Grand National

1. Take an early price

Generally speaking, it makes sense to take the early price on offer in the Grand National. Runners often shorten significantly near the off, particularly those towards the head of the market, and an SP overround of 149 per cent for last year's race illustrates that.

2. Check each-way terms

It's not easy to back a horse who finishes in the Grand National, let alone win, so it goes without saying that it's vital to check the each-way terms on offer. Most firms this year are offering the first six places, but Ladbrokes go only five and you can get seven with Betfred, LiveScoreBet and Betway. The drop to 34 runners, from 40 last year, appears to have curtailed enthusiasm for offering any more.

3. Take advantage of free bets available

There is nothing to be lost if you don't have to stake anything and William Hill are giving punters a free £1 bet on the race. This is available for existing customers as well as those who are new sign-ups and it's a no-brainer. Take advantage.

4. Keep an eye out for impromptu offers

It's Grand National day and there will be plenty of firms competing for your custom. Therefore, it's important to be on the look out for impromptu offers that come up on the morning of the race and bet boosts will probably be among them. If you fancy either of the favourites such as Corach Ramber or I Am Maximus, there is a good chance that at least one of the major firms will boost their odds significantly on Saturday morning in a bid to entice punters. You just have to get in at the right time.

5. Gamble responsibly

The Grand National is all about having fun and there is no fun in losing more than you can afford. Have a small flutter and enjoy the spectacle as this race is not an easy one to predict and there is no such thing as a certainty.

