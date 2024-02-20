2024 Cheltenham Festival betting: the best online bookmakers and the key to making the most of free bet offers

Casting the net as wide as possible is paramount in the age of online betting. This is especially true when it comes to betting at the Cheltenham Festival. It stands to reason: online bookmakers are never more eager to get punters in the door than for Cheltenham in March, the biggest betting week of the year when it comes to horseracing.

The punter with unwavering loyalty to a single firm is hindering themselves massively at Cheltenham. Imagine being a William Hill punter and missing out on Sky Bet's popular money-back concession or Betfred's multiples boost. Making a profit across the 28 ultra-competitive races at the Cheltenham Festival can be hard enough without tying one hand behind your back.

While we can all get wrapped up once the week of the Cheltenham Festival arrives, the battle to get ahead is an annual event these days. Before the winning jockey in the Cheltenham Gold Cup has even weighed in, punters will be able to bet on next year's running – not to mention half a dozen other races at the following year's Cheltenham Festival.

Taking a view on a race months in advance and getting it right is among the most satisfying feelings as a punter. But so is backing a winner on the day, particularly at the biggest meeting of all.

The odds have never been skewed so greatly in favour of the punter who can make best use of the myriad offers available at Cheltenham. Here we assess how best to navigate the landscape of betting at the biggest meeting of the year.

RP Recommends: the must-have betting accounts for Cheltenham Festival 2024

When it comes to the Cheltenham Festival, there is simply nowhere better to bet than the Betfair Exchange.

They offer two markets for ante-post betting on the Cheltenham Festival (one with non-runner no bet, which offers refunds if your selection doesn't run, and one without, which offers higher odds reflective of the additional uncertainty). They're also stand-out best in the industry for plenty of horses.

The Cheltenham Festival: the biggest betting week of the year when it comes to horseracing Credit: Edward Whitaker

The best online bookmakers for Cheltenham Festival betting in 2024

bet365 pioneered offering two ante-post markets for each race at the Cheltenham Festival last season. One came with the NRNB safety net, and the other came without.

This is a superb service. In essence, we know Galopin Des Champs is running in the Gold Cup barring injury, making him a less appealing NRNB proposition. In contrast his stablemate Sir Gerhard is entered for the Ryanair Chase and is also priced up for the Champion Hurdle and Stayers' Hurdle. He is the more interesting NRNB proposition.

Additionally, bet365 offered selected boosts on each day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and tend to hold their nerve for longer than most when they take one on.

Main pros:

Great all-rounder

Excellent non-runner no bet concessions

Tend to hold their nerve for longer than most

If you are serious about your betting there is no excuse not to have an account with Betfair. Even if you struggle to get a meaningful wager on via the sportsbook, there are likely to be no such worries on the exchange as racetime approaches.

It is a platform where punters essentially compete against each other and the opportunity to get matched at prices that often blow the books out of the water – even allowing for Betfair's commission – is rife.

You hear reports these days of high-rolling punters bemoaning the lack of liquidity on the exchange on quiet Mondays, or on the lesser meetings on busy Saturdays. When it comes to the Cheltenham Festival, however, there is simply nowhere better to get on than the Betfair Exchange. Every race at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival will turn over millions in the day-of-race market.

As is often mentioned by RP Recommends, the Betfair Sportsbook runs parallel to the main exchange product and not always among the most-sought after bookmakers to bet with. Yet they can deliver nice promotions now and again and are especially worth noting at Cheltenham, while they now offer non-runner money back on all 28 races at the festival.

Additionally, in recent years they have offered a £10 free bet on each day of the festival if a £10 multiple was placed. Their place terms are also competitive, so you may wish to stack these offers. It might be possible to get a free multiple into over-broke place books.

Main pros:

A must-have for the Cheltenham Festival

Exchange markets involving great prices with millions bet on the day

Good sportsbook promotions including free bets on racing multiples

The free-to-play £50,000 Coral Racing Super Series was a big hit with punters last year. The task was simply to select a horse to place in all seven races each day of the festival and that is an excellent no-risk proposition worth playing in. They sometimes lag behind their rivals regarding place terms, but the compensation for that is usually superior odds on the win side of the bet.

Coral are a strong bookmaker for the week-in, week-out punter. They are not the strongest on promotions and therefore regular Coral punters may want to spread the net a little wider during Cheltenham week.

Main pros:

A solid horseracing-focused bookie

Free-to-play Coral Racing Super Series

The Ladbrokes prices mirror those of sister company Coral and that means you can duplicate your wagers at the same price across two platforms. That is handy for those who stake big, although admittedly getting on is not such a big issue at the Cheltenham Festival. It's worth noting Ladbrokes also gave punters a free £1 bet on every day of the 2023 festival.

Main pros:

Respected and established bookmaker

Free bets up for grabs during Cheltenham

Nobody can compete with Paddy Power's aggressive marketing and their Cheltenham Festival offers are standout too, with generous place terms in the races that merit them. A free bet between £1 and £25 on a festival race each day last year provided an excellent no-risk proposition. Their relationship with Betfair is akin to that which Coral and Ladbrokes share, although Paddy Power will typically be a more attractive traditional sportsbook option than the Betfair Sportsbook.

Main pros:

Market-leading offers and promotions

Generous each-way terms on certain races

Attractive and popular traditional sportsbook option

Sky Bet's money-back concession if your horse loses in the Supreme has been an outstanding offer for a few years now and ensures that even those who fail to identify the winner of the festival's opening race won't be out of pocket. Their place terms, often among the best in the industry, excel even during Cheltenham week too.

Main pros:

Industry-leading money-back concession

Exceptional each-way betting markets

Pool betting is a separate entity to conventional bookmaking and the Tote's sizeable Placepot pools at the Cheltenham Festival make it a must for punters seeking an interest for a minimal outlay that can pay huge dividends.

At the 2023 festival, they served up guaranteed Placepot pools of £1 million for all four days. It is likely we can expect major dividends once more with the punting world's eyes fixed on Cheltenham and the Tote's excellent six-race product.

Main pros:

Home of the Placepot at Cheltenham

Offer a great range of pool betting markets

The traders at Unibet have earned their stripes ahead of this season's Cheltenham Festival as they tower above their opposition in terms of volume of horses priced up in the handicaps.

This can be a gripe with other firms as sometimes a key runner is missing from an ante-post list. When contacting traders to request a bet regarding an absent horse, you are invariably showing your hand and inviting the bookmaker on the other end to cower behind their bat.

Finding a viable runner in a festival handicap will not be an issue with Unibet, who take ante-post laying more seriously than most – and they even offer ante-post markets nobody else will price up.

A money-back-as-cash offer when second or third in some races at the 2023 festival was another big reason to play with Unibet. Watch out for similar offers at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Main pros:

Wide range of ante-post markets including handicaps

Traders are not afraid to price up a race ante-post

Money-back offers on certain races

William Hill were the first major bookmaker to go non-runner no bet on all Cheltenham Festival races in the first week of January and with that came great intrigue. Generally speaking, the earlier the better with NRNB. Those whose targets are up in the air are gradually firmed up and there is less time for horses to be ruled out of the festival due to physical ailments.

Their on-the-day Cheltenham offerings in 2023 were also interesting. Pushing out Constitution Hill to even-money for the previous running of the Champion Hurdle (from 1-3) provided excellent value for punters, while they offered generous place terms across the week.

Main pros:

Quick to offer non-runner no bet (NRNB) concession

Popular promotions involving big horses

Generous place terms available

Another leading bookmaker worth betting with

BoyleSports

BoyleSports are right up there when it comes to place terms in the big handicaps. Punters betting on the Ultima Handicap Chase last season would have been paid out even if their horse finished seventh. Perming horses up in these advantageous each-way races at the festival can be a good way to get an edge.

Main pros:

Excellent place terms, especially on the handicaps

Racegoers on day four of the Cheltenham Festival in 2023 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

What makes a good online bookmaker for betting at the Cheltenham Festival?

Taking an early view

Ante-post betting is often where the juiciest rewards lie. It is something every racing punter will have dabbled with, whether that be via early markets for the weekend's feature races or a longer-term interest at the Cheltenham Festival or Grand National.

Consistently snapping up fancy prices about a horse and blowing on-the-day players out of the water with a superior position is going to do your prospects of making the game pay no harm.

The first half of the jumps season is, rightly or wrongly, essentially billed as a build-up to the festival. Therefore, there is barely a big race from November to February that will not cause ructions in the Cheltenham Festival ante-post markets.

Every firm wants a slice of the ante-post pie – and it is not a case of them piggybacking off each other's work, or the often-illiquid Betfair Exchange markets.

You will often find significant variances in festival prices across the board, reinforcing the importance to have all bases covered with a wide range of accounts.

In an age of stake restrictions to limit bookmaker risk of being stung by sharp money, festival markets are often where traders appear to be at their most accepting.

Non-runner no bet

The non-runner no bet (NRNB) concession has added a new dimension to Cheltenham Festival betting and accepting a reduced price about a horse is often a popular option for ante-post punters.

The risk associated with a long-term interest – for instance horses sustaining festival-ending injuries or having an alternative target – is eliminated with this offer, which guarantees the return of your stake if your selection does not run.

Bettors can rest easy with that safety net, although NRNB prices must be compared with the operators who choose not to offer that service.

The non-runner no bet (NRNB) concession has added a new dimension to Cheltenham Festival betting Credit: Ryan Pierse (Getty Images)

Taking 20-1 NRNB about your Gold Cup fancy who is 25-1 without that comfort is usually more logical than playing another horse who is 10-1 NRNB when 20-1 is available elsewhere.

Of course, the calculation changes somewhat depending on how far away the race is and on the likelihood of your selection running. This is a case where the exchange markets, which are not always the most useful for ante-post Cheltenham Festival betting, can help.

On-the-day offers

History tells us a Cheltenham Festival market in the first week of November is probably going to bear minimal resemblance to what is available come raceday in March.

Once the final field for a race is confirmed that is when the trading competition really begins. Among the punter-friendly incentives that bookmakers offer include best odds guaranteed, enhanced place terms, price boosts and free bets.

The offer most notable at Cheltenham compared with other meetings is the money-back special. Some firms will refund losing stakes on a race, typically the first race of the day, in order to secure your custom for the rest of the day or even the week.

Once these offers are revealed for the 2024 festival, RP Recommends will assess and collate them.

Conclusion

The Cheltenham Festival has become the cornerstone of the jumps season for a reason. The cliches about 'racing's Olympics' hint at an undeniable truth that these are among the most competitive races of the whole season, from the opening Supreme on Tuesday to the closing Martin Pipe on Friday.

As a punter, you want to be able to concentrate on finding winners. That is why you should stick with the Racing Post, who will offer you the chance to bet with many of the firms listed here without moving from our website or mobile app . The RP Recommends team will also keep you abreast of the best offers as the week approaches.

First off, you should be looking to secure some nice ante-post positions. William Hill and Sky Bet are already offering non-runner no bet (Betfair offer non-runner money back), while bet365 and Coral offer the same NRNB concession but for the five championship races at Cheltenham (the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase, Stayers' Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup). It is also the time when handicap bets start to become apparent and Unibet are often your best bet here.

When it comes to the week itself, make sure you are armed with as many accounts as possible to take advantage of the frenzy of offers at the Cheltenham Festival. Some firms will also offer boosted welcome bonuses, so if any of the bookmakers named here make appeal and you do not have an account with them yet, set aside some time ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival and be sure to expand your betting toolkit.

