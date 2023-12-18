SBK sponsorship deal with Fairyhouse sees Dan and Joan Moore Memorial Chase jump to €100,000 in prize-money

SBK, the sportsbook app powered by Smarkets, will enter the Irish racing sponsorship market next month when a new venture with Fairyhouse will see the Dan and Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase jump from €80,000 in prize-money to €100,000.

As well as the prestigious Grade A handicap on January 13, SBK's four-race portfolio will also see them promote the Grade 3 Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle on January 27.

Speaking about the announcement, which was launched at the yard of this year's winning trainer Pat Foley, Fairyhouse manager Peter Roe commented: “The SBK Dan and Joan Moore Chase has a long tradition at Fairyhouse and has fitted in well to its January date. The 2023 renewal was a great success for the Foley family with Rebel Gold scoring under recently retired Denis O’Regan. It was a privilege to visit Pat and his family in the historic Co Carlow yard to announce the SBK sponsorship as they build up their stable star for a repeat bid in the race on the 13th of January."

Trainer Pat Foley (left) and Fairyhouse manager Peter Roe pictured with this year's SBK Dan and Joan Moore Memorial Chase winner Rebel Gold

Rebel Gold's triumph under O'Regan was a first over fences for Foley, whose late father Tom will forever be associated with the brilliant Danoli. The win also remains his most valuable.

"We were delighted to win the 2023 SBK Dan and Joan Moore Chase at Fairyhouse with Rebel Gold and the 2024 renewal has been our aim since then," Foley said. "This is a very historic race in the Irish jumps season and with the increase in value to €100,000 we will need to be on top of our game to retain it in what will be a very competitive field."

Adam Baylis, marketing director at SBK said: “It’s a huge honour for SBK to be sponsoring at such a prestigious racecourse in Fairyhouse. It’s our first taste of sponsorship in Ireland having enjoyed some great days like the SBK Lincoln at Doncaster and Shishkin vs Energumene dual at Ascot in the 2022 SBK Clarence House Chase. The Irish are synonymous with National Hunt racing and we can’t wait to be involved in two illustrious racedays.”

Voting open for inaugural Retraining of Racehorses awards



Voting is under way for the Retraining of Racehorses' (RoR) inaugural Sir Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust RoR Community Impact Award.

The new award aims to recognise those who have significantly impacted people's lives with a former racehorse. The finalists include Godolphin's 2004 Ascot Gold Cup hero Papineau, New Beginnings and Goldream and Matt Bannon and Dreamisi.

The public can also vote for The Jockey Club RoR horse of the year award, which was introduced in 2014 to recognise former racehorses who have made a successful transition to a new career.

Voting between Jenny Bennett's Clancy’s Cross, Hayley Ward's Red Inferno and Que Sera for Jo Hales opened on the RoR website on December 18 and closes at 5pm on January 19.

The RoR's managing director David Catlow, said: "The exceptional nominations from across the UK made our job and the judges' decision incredibly difficult. All the stories shared highlight not only the adaptability of a former racehorse to a wide range of second careers but also the remarkable commitment to the horses' well-being of so many involved in aftercare."

The winners will be crowned at the RoR awards evening at The Jockey Club Rooms on January 31.

Wong joins Racing Foundation as new grants manager

Stan Wong is aiming to "put my stamp on a few things" while contributing to the future of the British racing industry after joining the Racing Foundation as its new grants manager.

Wong joins the charitable organisation from Levi’s, with the American having spent 15 years working for the fashion brand’s corporate foundation in Singapore.

While he has no previous experience working in racing, Wong said he was drawn to the sport due to it being a "quintessential" part of British life and was excited about the work being done by the Racing Foundation.

Wong said: "As a new person living in the UK, horseracing itself seemed like a very quintessential aspect of British culture and that was very appealing to me as well.

"Reading more about the Racing Foundation itself, I was drawn to the focus of its work: where the horseracing industry is now and also thinking about how to improve its future, thinking about ways to incorporate elements of sustainability and diversity and inclusion into the role, and into the industry itself.

"All of those things were quite exciting to me. From the work I was familiar with from my previous experience, it seemed like it would be a good fit."

The Racing Foundation was established in 2012 with racing’s half of the proceeds from the sale of the Tote to Betfred. The charity provides grants and funding for a range of projects in the racing industry, such as environmental sustainability, staff welfare and equine traceability.

Wong said through his role he wanted to help find ways of enabling racing to modernise and keep pace with change, so that it could "continue to be a prominent part of British culture".

He added: "It’s really about how I can contribute meaningfully to the British racing industry and put my stamp on a few things."

Mercedes-Benz South Dublin announced as official car partner of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival

Leopardstown racecourse has announced Mercedes-Benz South Dublin as the official car partner for the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

In their new role, Mercedes-Benz South Dublin will sponsor the Grade 2 juvenile hurdle on the opening day of the festival. The race has been won by the likes of Lossiemouth, Espoir D'Allen and Apple's Jade in the past and the car dealership will also provide a fleet of vehicles at the festival, which takes place from December 26-29, to enhance the experience for racegoers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mercedes-Benz South Dublin as our official car partner for the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival," said Tim Husbands, CEO of Leopardstown. "Their commitment to excellence and their reputation for providing the highest level of luxury align perfectly with our vision for this prestigious event. We are confident that this partnership will elevate the overall experience for all attendees."

Barry Quinn, general manager of Mercedes-Benz South Dublin, said: "We are honoured to be named the official car partner of the Leopardstown Christmas Racing Festival. This partnership allows us to showcase our exceptional range of vehicles to a discerning audience while supporting one of Ireland's most prestigious sporting events. We look forward to providing a luxurious and memorable experience for all attendees."

