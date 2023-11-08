Nick Luck in the running to be crowned broadcaster of the year once again

Fresh from covering the Breeders' Cup for US network NBC, nine-time winner Nick Luck has been nominated once again in the broadcaster of the year category at the Horserace Writers & Photographers Association's Derby Awards.

He is joined on the shortlist by fellow Racing TV presenter Lydia Hislop, who won the prize in 2019 and 2021.

Also nominated are Kevin Blake, Ed Chamberlin and Adele Mulrennan, who all appear on ITV Racing.

The winner will be announced on December 4 at a ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel supported by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, World Pool, Coral and BioWaveGo.

Nick Luck (right) is in the running to be broadcaster of the year again

Successful jockey Alan Horrocks dies at 76

Successful northern lightweight jockey Alan Horrocks, who also rode a Kenyan Triple Crown winner, has died in Middleham at the age of 76.

Having started out as an apprentice with Frank Carr and ridden his first winner on Breakthrough at Hamilton in 1963, he gained his biggest successes in Britain on Brython (Liverpool Spring Cup) and Horbury (Thirsk Hunt Cup) in 1971.

Alan Horrocks: has died at 76

Horrocks rode a career-high 15 winners that season and won the Triple Crown in Kenya on Manuscript in 1978.

His father and grandfather were both jockeys, as was his son Nathan who is now a film director based in the US.

Inquiry into 'potential disciplinary matter' involving jockey Harry Bentley adjourned by Hong Kong stewards

An inquiry into a “potential disciplinary matter” involving Group 1-winning jockey Harry Bentley has been adjourned by Hong Kong stewards after two days of lengthy hearings.

Bentley, 31, has been based in Hong Kong since April 2021 and had ridden seven winners this season prior to being stood down from race riding, barrier trials and trackwork last week.

Hong Kong stewards have not outlined what Bentley is under investigation for with the hearing having already taken place during Monday and Tuesday. According to the South China Morning Post, officials have stated that proceedings have been “adjourned to a date to be fixed”.

Prior to moving to Hong Kong, Bentley was best known for his association with multiple Group 1 winner Limato, with their successes together including the 2016 July Cup and Prix de la Foret.

Mostahdaf, Paddington and City Of Troy among nominees for Flat awards at prestigious ROA ceremony

Flat stars Mostahdaf, Paddington and City Of Troy featured on Wednesday among the nominees for the 41st Racehorse Owners Association Awards, which will take place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on December 7.

The nominees for the jumps categories were announced last month and 16 awards are up for grabs at the prestigious ceremony, while ROA members have until November 17 to cast their votes.

Andy Clifton, corporate affairs director at the ROA, said: "The ROA Awards has always been one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year for racehorse owners. Not only does it recognise the achievements of the stars of the sport, voted for by the owners themselves, but it is a great party night too."

The nominees

Outstanding juvenile: Ancient Wisdom; Big Evs; City Of Troy; Rosallion; Vandeek; Ylang Ylang

Outstanding sprinter: Art Power; Bradsell; Highfield Princess; Khaadem; Kinross; Live In The Dream; Regional; Shaquille

Outstanding miler: Big Rock; Chaldean; Inspiral; Mawj; Paddington

Outstanding middle distance horse: Auguste Rodin; Hukum; King Of Steel; Mostahdaf; Paddington

Outstanding stayer: Coltrane; Continuous; Courage Mon Ami; Eldar Eldarov; Quickthorn; Trawlerman; Trueshan

Outstanding filly or mare: Blue Rose Cen; Highfield Princess; Inspiral; Mawj; Nashwa; Soul Sister; Tahiyra; Warm Heart

All-weather horse of the year: Diligent Harry; Dubai Jeanius; Lord North; Notre Belle Bete; Sausalito; Walking On Clouds

Flat special achievement: Commanche Falls; Copper Knight; Dragon Leader; Eastern Charm; Quinault; Rhoscolyn; Ropey Guest; Sparks Fly

Owner of the year: Amo Racing; Marc Chan; Cheveley Park Stud; Godolphin; Mrs Sue Magnier; Derrick Smith Michael Tabor and Westerberg; JP McManus; Simon Munir and Isaac Souede; Shadwell Estate Limited

Horse of the year: Constitution Hill; Galopin Des Champs; Mostahdaf; Paddington

