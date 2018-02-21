Robbie Power reinstated as number one for Potts team as Cooper left in limbo

Robbie Power will be first-choice rider of all the Potts family horses at the Cheltenham Festival, including those trained in Britain.

Power was appointed retained jockey of the late Ann and Alan Potts after last season's Cheltenham Festival, but it was announced earlier this season that the role would be shared with Bryan Cooper riding the owners' horses trained in Britain and Power the ones based in Ireland.

The two jockeys worked in tandem for the first half of the season, with Fox Norton in the Shloer Chase and Finian's Oscar in a Listed novices' chase providing Cooper's two most high profile wins under the arrangement.

However, Colin Tizzard indicated on Wednesday that Power would be aboard his yard's Potts family horses, as long as he is available, leaving Cooper, who rode Apple's Jade and Road To Respect to wins at last year's festival prior to losing his position with Gigginstown House Stud, with an uncertain role.

"The situation is Robbie Power is the first jockey or we can use Bryan, or if Bryan is busy in Ireland we can use whoever we like," said Tizzard.

Asked if that applied to Ireland and Britain, he replied: "It looks a bit like that."

