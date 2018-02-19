Robbie Power: choosing between John and Duke was like Kauto and Denman dilemma

Robbie Power has revealed the scale of the dilemma facing him over whether to ride Sizing John or Our Duke in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, comparing it to the choice famously faced by Ruby Walsh in 2008.

Power had to pick between reigning Gold Cup winner Sizing John and newcomer Our Duke, both 6-1 with BoyleSports, and compared the pair to Kauto Star and Denman who Ruby Walsh had to choose between back in 2008.



Walsh ultimately picked reigning champion Kauto Star, who was defeated by a magnificent and merciless Denman, and Power conceded he would not be at all surprised if Our Duke also dethroned the king when they meet on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival, March 16.

Speaking to the Racing Post on Monday, Power said: "It was virtually impossible to get off a Gold Cup winner. Imagine the egg on my face if Sizing John won it again and I wasn't on him. I would look very stupid, wouldn't I? That would be very hard to take.

"I suppose you could compare them to Kauto Star and Denman from 2008. There is no way Denman would have won a Tingle Creek like Kauto Star and there is no way that Our Duke could win a Grade 1 over two miles like Sizing John did. Our Duke is more like Denman in that he is a powerful galloper."

Denman: won the 2008 Gold Cup under Sam Thomas, defeating Kauto Star

Power added: "Sizing John's work at home has been better than ever. He has been very, very good and his preparation has gone 100 per cent to plan. I couldn't be any happier with him and I can't wait to ride him again at Cheltenhan."

Power has been on board Sizing John for all seven of his starts since joining Jessica Harrington and has partnered Our Duke on all ten of his appearances outside of bumpers too. It is fair to say that he knows the two staying superpowers better than anyone else.

He said: "They are two very, very good horses and I wouldn't be one bit surprised if Our Duke won the Gold Cup. I'm not just saying that for effect either. I mean it – he's a proper horse. I was delighted with him at Gowran Park on Saturday and he did very well to win over a trip short of his best."



You might imagine that Power would have preferred not to be faced with such a difficult Gold Cup decision, but he relished having the choice of two major players.

"It's a great situation to be in," he said. "I've watched plenty of Gold Cups without having a ride so to have to choose between two very, very good horses, both with great chances, is a privileged position to be in.

"I just wish there were two Gold Cups this year. I wonder if I could try to get Cheltenham to split the race into two divisions for 2018!

"If Sizing John doesn't win it, I really hope Our Duke does. I know you'd expect me to say that but that's how I genuinely feel. There would be no sour grapes whatsoever. I would be delighted for everyone."

Supa ride in the Stayers

Power has no such predicament in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle as he will be on board favourite Supasundae, who warmed up for his trip to the Cotswolds by lowering the colours of Faugheen in the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle.

"Supasundae is a completely different horse this year to the one you saw last year. He has strengthened and grown up," Power said.

"He's in great form at home and everything has gone smoothly since Leopardstown. Everybody seems to be delighted with the way he's progressing."

Leopardstown Sat 3 February 2018 Picture: Caroline NorrisSupasundae ridden by Robert Power, left, winner, and Faugheen ridden by Paul Townend, 2nd, right, racing away from the last in The BHP INsurance Irish Champion Hurdle

Supasundae shot to the summit of the Stayers' Hurdle market after his Leopardstown success and is biggest with Betfair at 100-30.

Power enjoyed his best Cheltenham Festival in 2017 with three winners – Sizing John, Supasundae (Coral Cup) and Rock The World (Grand Annual) – but one less would do him just fine in 2018.

"If you told me now that I'd win the Gold Cup and the Stayers' Hurdle, I'd snap your hand off!" he said.

"That would do me rightly. I hope to have a nice book of rides for the festival but there are still three weeks to go so hopefully everything will get there in one piece."

