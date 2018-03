Riding legend Kieren Fallon among those celebrating on Thursday

Kieren Fallon 53

Six-time champion jockey



Arthur B Hancock III 75

Owner of Stone Farm



Ron Quinton 70

Australian Hall of Fame jockey



Craig Perret 67

Rider of Safely Kept & Unbridled



John Hales 79

Owner of One Man & Neptune Collonges



Brian Jenkins 57

Owner-trainer of Jezabeel



Warren Greatrex 43

Trainer of Cole Harden & One Track Mind



Cyril ‘Buster’ Harty 84

Trainer of Gypsando & Money Boat



James Bethell 66

Trainer of Daring March & Mine



Richard Ford 51

Trainer of Forest Gunner



Emma Leppard 45

Trainer of Carryonharry



Waldemar Himmel 62

Trainer of Page’s King & Speedmaster



Ian Stark 64

Member of the BHA stewarding committee



Anthony de Freitas 72

BHB director 2003-07



Edward York 79

Former racecourse chairman at Thirsk



Charles Scott 69

Chairman of William Hill 2004-10



Raphael Marchelli 40

Rider of Fractional



Nadine Forde 37

Rider of Hey Presto



Louis Jones 70

Former jump jockey



Paul Mathieu 72

Historian & author