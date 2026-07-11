Zeus Olympios leads home Karl Burke 1-2 in Ascot's Group 2 Summer Mile

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Zeus Olympios showed the best turn of foot as he outsprinted stablemate Holloway Boy and Seagulls Eleven to land the Group 2 Juddmonte Summer Mile at Ascot.

Sam James was never too far away as the outsider Naqeeb set a pedestrian pace and, taking advantage of the cutaway rail, upgraded his fourth-placed effort in the Queen Anne Stakes at the royal meeting.

Favourite More Thunder made a lot of ground late to be fourth but was one of a number of runners unsuited by the slow early pace.

Zeus Olympios — who carries the yellow and black silks of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid — holds an entry in the Sussex Stakes at the end of the month, and Coral cut the four-year-old Night Of Thunder colt to 12-1 (from 25-1).

But Liam O'Rourke, who managed the racing and bloodstock interests of the owner, warned that Glorious Goodwood might come too quickly for Zeus Olympios.

"We're very pleased with that," said O'Rourke. "We've been hoping to bag a Group race before we start looking at Group 1s again.

"He ran very good races in the Lockinge and the Queen Anne but I think he really relished the round course today. It wasn't a great pace today but he's got a nice turn of foot either way and I wouldn't rule out going further with him as time progresses, and he might even stay in training [next season].

O'Rourke added: "I'd imagine we'd stick to a mile for the time being but I think the Sussex Stakes is unlikely. If we're looking at mile races, it's pretty much the Prix Jacques le Marois or the Prix du Moulin.

"We can maybe look at stretching him out [in trip] in the autumn. He was a good horse in the autumn last year and I hope he can go on improving."

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (Goodwood July 29)

Coral: 5-4 Bow Echo, 11-4 Gstaad, 4 Opera Ballo, 10 Notable Speech, 12 Precise, Zeus Olympios, 14 Ten Bob Tony, 16 True Love, 20 bar

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