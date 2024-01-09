Zain Nights strikes over hurdles at Market Rasen after non-trier ban overturned

Zain Nights , whose 40-day ban non-trier ban was overturned last month, landed the 2m4½f maiden hurdle.

The five-year-old won three times on the Flat for Harry and Roger Charlton before being sold to Lucy Wadham for 75,000gns in October.

He finished 16 lengths behind winner Tellherthename in third on his hurdling debut for the stable at Huntingdon in November and Gavin Sheehan was suspended for 14 days after the stewards deemed that the rider had failed to ride his mount for "timely, real and substantial effort to obtain the best possible placing".

Wadham was also initially fined £3,000 for schooling and conditioning the horse on the racecourse but all sanctions were overturned on appeal 12 days after the race.

Bryony Frost rode Zain Nights to finish fourth in a 17-runner novice hurdle at Doncaster last month but the jockey missed out on the winning ride at Market Rasen due to feeling unwell.

Tom Cannon deputised as Zain Nights got the better of fellow 9-4 shot GA Henty by a neck.

“He ran slightly below par at Doncaster, maybe it was a slightly stronger race with a lot of runners,” Cannon told Racing TV. “It maybe just suited him coming here. A smaller field probably helped him along a bit more.

“He’s got the experience on the Flat and stays very well and that came to the fore. He’s had a few goes over hurdles now and his jumping was very sharp."

It was the first time Wadham had put cheekpieces on Zain Nights over hurdles and Cannon added: "He’s worn them on the Flat and I’d say that was definitely a tick in the right box. The ground probably wasn’t entirely to his liking but he liked it enough to go through with it.”

Frost’s misfortune deepened when her other intended mount, Scene One, obliged under Cannon in the 2m3f handicap chase.

The Wadham-trained eight-year-old made a successful chasing debut at Fakenham in November and, having been pulled up at the same track last month, got back to winning ways under Cannon.

Back to back

Anglers Crag made a successful start for Brian Ellison last month after joining from David Pipe’s yard and followed up that Carlisle success by beating erstwhile stablemate First Lord De Cuet in the feature 3m novice handicap chase.

Baron De Midleton had been pulled up by different jockeys on each of his last three starts but William Maggs, who was riding the 11-year-old for the first time, helped the veteran bounce back to form in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle to complete a double for Ellison.

