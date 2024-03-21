'You’ve just got to persevere and keep going' - Fergal O'Brien praises team as Go To War softens festival sorrows

Fergal O’Brien heaped more praise on his team as the yard enjoyed another winner in the aftermath of a difficult Cheltenham Festival.

Go To War recorded back-to-back course-and-distance wins in the 2m novice hurdle to hand the yard a second winner since the festival and a sixth in the last fortnight.

It was a challenging week for the Ravenswell Farm team, with Highland Hunter suffering a fatal injury in the Ultima, Crambo disappointing in the Stayers’ Hurdle and Mares’ Novices’ fancy Dysart Enos a late non-runner.

O’Brien said: "We had a tough week last week, there’s no two ways about it. We lost a horse, Crambo didn’t run as well as we’d hoped and Dysart Enos stood on the ball of her heel the day before her run.

"We had five winners last week and one this week, and that’s all you can do. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger – you’ve just got to persevere and keep going. We have a great team of people and we’re getting closer to the 100 mark and the £1 million mark in prize-money."

On Go To War’s three-length success, O’Brien added: "The wind-op has definitely helped. He came under pressure a little bit sooner the last day, but today he travelled, jumped well and I was very pleased with him. The way he did it from the second-last was very good."

50 not out for Williams

Venetia Williams celebrated her 50th winner of the season when In D'Or powered to victory in the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old almost blundered the final hurdle under owner-rider David Maxwell, but he stayed on well to finish 12 lengths clear of his nearest rival.

