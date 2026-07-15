'You'd like to think she could step up into a higher grade' - Sheer Beauty overcomes trouble to snatch first win

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Sheer Beauty put up a gritty performance to shed her maiden tag at the second time of asking in the 5f fillies' maiden for Julia and Shelley Birkett.

The daughter of Kodi Bear finished midfield on her debut at Windsor last month at 66-1 but showed improvement, having had a tricky passage from stall one before beating Tricky Jenny by a nose under Dylan Hogan.

The juvenile was a 15,000gns breeze-up purchase at the Tattersalls Guineas sale in April to replace Queen's Company for owners Good Company Partnership.

"We were delighted with her debut run as she showed promise against the boys," Shelley Birkett said.

"We were worried about the draw here, and she did get boxed in for a moment, but the gap appeared just in time, and she was tough to get there on the line. We're delighted she could get a win early on, and with an attitude like hers, you'd like to think she could step up into a higher grade.

"Queen's Company was prolific for the owners, so if Sheer Beauty can give them as much fun as Queen did, then we'll be delighted."

The Newmarket yard has about 20 horses, with 11 winners this year.

She added: "We have quite a lot of soft-ground horses, so it's been a bit frustrating as we haven't been able to get out a lot of the string. It's hard for the owners to be patient as well. Luckily enough, we do have a few that like the firm ground."

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