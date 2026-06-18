'That's cost me a bloody fortune!' - punting woes, Pimm's and pure vibes as Royal Ascot lets its hair down

What the hell does the word 'vibe' actually mean? It's all about the vibe, apparently. I've been hearing the word 'vibe' a lot of late. Vibe this, vibe that, vibe the other. There was no such word as vibe when I was young enough to use it.

It turns out there was. After a little digging, I've found out the word emerged in the 1960s and it originated as a shortening of vibration, a term popularised by the counterculture and hippie movement to describe the emotional energy given off by a person or place. Ah, is that it?

There is plenty of emotional energy in the Village Enclosure located right in the centre of the racecourse at Royal Ascot, that's for sure. I've been sent there to see how the other half live during the royal meeting and the first thing I got was a huge hug from a girl in a polka dot dress. I could get used to this.