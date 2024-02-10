'You wouldn't believe the messages and support' - Making'yourmindup poignant winner for Paul Nicholls' yard

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Makin'yourmindup was a poignant winner of the 2m7½f novice handicap chase for trainer Paul Nicholls.

On Sunday, Keagan Kirkby, one of his employees, died in a point-to-point accident, which was a brutal blow to his Ditcheat yard.

"It's been a really difficult week, but I'm proud of the whole team and how they have dealt with it," the champion trainer said.

"Everyone has been extremely upset and the more media coverage poor Keagan got, brought it home to them. I can understand 100 per cent why that was the case, and you wouldn't believe the letters, flowers, messages and support we've had. It's been brilliant.

"We've got to keep running a business and running horses, but that's what Keagan would have wanted and the whole team have done him proud – they've been brilliant."

Back to form

Emitom has been long blessed with loads of talent and brought that to the table in the 3m handicap hurdle, which he won with something in hand for owner Adrian Pead.

"He's very close to our hearts and his named after our children, Emily and Thomas," Pead said. "It's really good to see him run like that and Tom [Cannon] rode him really well.

Emitom (red): brushes aside the opposition for a smooth success Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I think Emitom is one of those horses who, if he wants to run, he will, and, if he doesn't, he just won't!

"He's all right at home, it's just when he gets on the track he can decide he doesn't want to be there."

Pead, who lives in Sonning, Berkshire, and works in insurance, added: "That's the best he's run all season, which is really nice to see. My wife Victoria's dad had a massive heart attack a couple of days ago, so for him to win today was brilliant.

"He's into racing massively, seven days a week betting on them. Hopefully, they'll be sat next to him saying Emitom has won."

Coral Cup option

Malcolm Jones was involved in Pridwell, who beat Istabraq in the 1998 Aintree Hurdle, so he knows what a good horse looks like and he may have one in Making Headway , who landed the novice hurdle.

He is trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero and possibly has the Coral Cup as his Cheltenham Festival aim, according to Jones.

Making Headway: on his way to victory in the novice hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ridden by Henry Brooke, Making Headway had some useful form and was last seen finishing fourth in the Grade 1 novice hurdle formerly known as the Tolworth.

Jones, who is based in North Wales and ran a fire-lighting business, said: "That was a good performance. He's been held up, but he's definitely a two-and-a-half-mile horse, not a two-mile horse. He's not entered in anything at Cheltenham, but will probably be entered in the Coral Cup.

"My good horse was Pridwell, a long time ago. He was the best horse I had but, hopefully, this lad could be up there. I sold my business to get into racing and then had a break from racing, but have come back in the last two or three years and I've four horses with Oliver and Josh."

