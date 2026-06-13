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Reportstoday
15:40 Hexham

'You think they're getting sold for a reason, but he's been a great horse' - three wins from four for Tristan Davidson's new recruit

Perseus Way: three wins in four starts for Tristan Davidson
Perseus Way: three wins in four starts for Tristan DavidsonCredit: Grossick Photography
Play8 ran
15:40 HexhamHurdle Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m4fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Perseus Way
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Well Educated
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Passing Diamond
    3/1
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Purseus Way continued his progress for Tristan Davidson by registering a third win from four starts since joining the trainer.

Davidson bought the seven-year-old for £8,500 from Stuart Coltherd and, after finishing third on his stable debut, he has won three races in a row, with two hurdle victories at Hexham coming either side of a Flat success at Hamilton.

The latest came in the 2m4f handicap hurdle, where he was ridden by Harry Reed and justified 13-8 favouritism with a commanding nine-length success.

"It's been fantastic, a great day," said Davidson. "I really like Perseus Way. He's a good horse and ran well here last time as well as on the Flat at Hamilton. I'm really happy with him and he's going the right way.

"I wouldn't want to risk him on rattling quick ground but Hexham do a good job of keeping the ground safe. I think he can be a nice one for the winter, so we'll wait and see what the weather does.

"You don't know when you buy them. You think they're getting sold for a reason, but he's been a great horse."

Davidson and Reed quickly doubled up in the following 2m7½f handicap hurdle when Divilabother finished strongly to score going away from Pinot Rouge.

The trainer said: "I thought Harry gave him a fantastic ride and he likes it around Hexham. He wasn't right last time he ran, but he went on a course of antibiotics and he was a different horse today."

Read more reports . . .

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'I hope the King and Queen will forgive me' - Sunday Times royal editor skips Trooping of the Colour to ride winner for Jamie Osborne 

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15:40 HexhamPlay
Lisa Bond Celebration Handicap Hurdle8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Perseus Way
    fav13/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Well Educated
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Passing Diamond
    3/1
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