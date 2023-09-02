Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports
premium

'You have to keep riding the storm but things are looking brighter' - a better day at the office for Charlie Appleby at Sandown

Aablan and James Doyle on the way to winning at Sandown
Aablan: an important winner for Godolphin in the Group 3 Solario StakesCredit: Mark Cranham

For all the Classics and global Group 1s Godolphin and Charlie Appleby have plundered, there was a sense at Sandown on Saturday that the team needed to make something happen.

With Native Trail, Hurricane Lane, Adayar and Modern Games retired to the breeding sheds, Appleby has been waiting for a potential star to break the ranks and carry forward the flag at his Moulton Paddocks in Newmarket. It is fair to say it has been a long wait.

On a low-key Saturday he had two chances to ignite his and Godolphin's season, but after St Leger hopeful Military Order fluffed his lines at Chester it all rested on Aablan in the Group 3 Solario Stakes, hardly the race anyone would have highlighted at the start of the season as being pivotal to a bloodstock behemoth that is accustomed to playing at the top level.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 2 September 2023Last updated 18:49, 2 September 2023
icon
more inReports
more inReports