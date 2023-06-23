'He's going to be a wonderful horse' - Derby runner-up King Of Steel sparkles in King Edward Vii success

Relief was the overriding feeling when the Derby runner-up King Of Steel ran away with the King Edward VII Stakes.

The attractive grey came within half a length of a mighty Derby upset when charging clear of the field only to be collared by Auguste Rodin in the dying strides, but victory was his this time as the same powerful burst took him three and a half lengths ahead of Continuous.

His rider Kevin Stott's misery at Epsom indicated a rare confidence despite his 66-1 starting price and the expectations were reversed this time as Amo Racing's King Of Steel was sent off the 11-10 favourite.

The jockey's elaborate celebration marked the release of emotion that can only come with partnering a rare talent and, while this success clearly provided a great thrill, the sense of what might have been still lingers.

“It’s huge,” Stott said. “He was meant to run in the Dante and didn’t get to run. If he’d have run, who knows what would have happened? He ran a massive race in the Derby and it’s nice he’s proved it wasn’t a fluke.

“There are people out there who put up question marks after a horse has run a big race in the Derby at huge odds and it’s a question of 'can they back it up?' He went out and did it today.

“He’s the best middle-distance horse I’ve sat on by a long way.”

The almighty exhale was shared with trainer Roger Varian, who was in a pragmatic mood after the big-race defeats of Eldar Eldarov and Sakheer.

“You’re always nervous coming out of a Derby to Ascot, so it’s a relief,” he said. “When they run so big in the Derby, we were confident, but you know horseracing, it’s a tough game.

“He’s a super horse and he confirmed what he did in the Derby, which is very satisfying. The Grand Prix de Paris is what we’d like to do but a lot can change with horses, so let’s see how he is tomorrow.

“I’m delighted for Kia [Joorabchian, owner] and I was delighted he got his winner yesterday to take a bit of the pressure off us.”

The big-spending football agent enjoyed his first success at the meeting on Thursday, but the importance of this win far eclipsed what he achieved with the 150-1 strike of Valiant Force.

Joorabchian said: "Alex Elliott and I saw this horse as a yearling at Keeneland and Alex said 'if there's one horse I need you to buy, it's this guy', and he was so big, and twice the size of other yearlings. Alex and I started Amo Racing together a long time ago and it was significant that we won this race.

"This horse floats – he's obviously got size and he's proved he can go on any ground. His first race, his maiden, was on soft and his last two races have been on firm, so he's so diverse. He's going to be a wonderful horse."

Such is the talent of King Of Steel, the pressure is already building again.

