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'You couldn't be disappointed with any of that' - Dubai Honour's half-sister makes winning debut for Haggas yard at Newbury
- 1st4Manaar8/1
- 2nd1Miss Scottfav5/4
- 3rd11Tropical Sands9/1
Maureen Haggas expressed her delight after Manaar, a half-sister to the stable's top-class Dubai Honour, made a winning debut in the 1m1f fillies' novice.
Owned by Shadwell and purchased for 370,000gns as a yearling, the daughter of St Mark's Basilica defeated Miss Scott, a 650,000gns buy from John and Thady Gosden's stable, by half a length under Tom Marquand.
Haggas said: "She was impressive and picked up well – you couldn't be disappointed with any of that. She took it all in her stride and I was really pleased with her. She was a nice yearling, and they've obviously paid a bit for her, but she's developed into a very elegant three-year-old."
Manaar is also a half-sister to seven-time winner Manxman, but Haggas was thrilled the yard has an exciting prospect related to Dubai Honour, who has won four times at the highest level.
She added: "Dubai Honour has been fabulous, and he's like a family pet. He's won over £5 million and is an absolute star. Now it's great he's got a half-sister who, hopefully, could be okay."
Storming success
Ed Walker is hoping Storm Point can continue to climb the ladder after the Blue Point gelding secured a second success in three starts this season in the mile handicap.
The winner opened his account this term with an all-weather success at Kempton in April, before finishing sixth of 11 at Lingfield later that month, but he made his first appearance on turf count when defeating Luminare by two and a half lengths under Kieran Shoemark.
Walker said: "We weren't sure how he'd handle the ground because we feel he's still big and raw, but he's improving and we hoped he was still well handicapped."
The Lambourn trainer was happy to put a line under Storm Point's Lingfield run and believes there is more to come from the three-year-old.
He added: "Lingfield wasn't his track. He was a very difficult horse, and he's taken a bit of racing to get into it. He's much more straightforward now, which is probably why he's improving."
Eye-catching win
George Scott continued his good form in June when Forty Years On eased to a three-length victory in the feature 7f handicap. Four of the four-year-old filly's six victories have now come on her first outing of the season.
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