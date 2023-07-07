'You can't believe what this means to me' - Savvy Victory upsets fancied runners for emotional Listed Gala Stakes win

It was one horse's day in the sun as Savvy Victory confirmed Sean Woods' belief and provided the trainer with an emotional victory in the Listed Gala Stakes.

Placed at both Listed and Group level, the four-year-old has long been thought of as top class by Woods, but had only a Pontefract maiden win and a Goodwood handicap success to his name from 16 previous starts.

"You can't believe what this means to me," Woods said. "He's a horse I've believed in since day one. He's been placed in Group and Listed races, but not good enough; he's probably reached a mark where he isn't good enough, but you haven't seen anything yet. On heavy ground he will be a proper horse."

Having finished last in his two most recent starts, Savvy Victory was the 17-2 outsider of four, but he came home strongest under Tom Marquand after being held up for a two-and-a-quarter-length victory over Poker Face.

"This race is a bit lower [in class] than he could've been," Woods added. "We were absolutely gutted in the Wolferton where he got knocked over at a crucial time, but with more runners you get yourself in trouble. This race played into his hands. We took our time, came there and he's quickened on ground he doesn't really like.

"I'm very happy for the horse and I'm delighted for the owners, who are in London having a 'lazy lunch'. I'll take him home and give him a good pat!"

Classic trail

There were question marks as to whether Yibir truly stayed two miles, but he quickly dispelled any doubts with a strong display in the Listed Coral-sponsored Marathon.

Yibir: will likely be heading for the Irish St Leger trial next Credit: Mark Cranham

Running after a ten-length sixth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month, the Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old looked in a spot of bother when rousted along as they rounded the turn, but he pulled clear in the closing stages to justify 1-3 favouritism under William Buick.

It looks as if Yibir will be dropped in trip on his next start as Appleby, who was speaking away from the track, said: “I’m delighted to see Yibir get his head back in front there. It was a good ride by William. It was always our plan to hold him up and use that turn of foot we have seen in the past.

"Talking to William afterwards he said that was his maximum trip. The likelihood is we will look towards an Irish St Leger Trial and then on to the Irish St Leger.”

Ocean Wind, who returned from a break of 771 days, ran well for third, and Harry Teal, assistant and son of Roger, was happy with his comeback and hoped to target the Goodwood Cup next.

Kylian has Molecomb target

There was no more impressive performance on the day than that of Kylian, who scorched clear of his rivals to land the Listed Dragon Stakes.

A beaten favourite on his first two starts, the Karl Burke-trained juvenile got off the mark with a four-length success at Newcastle last month and was even more impressive here, coming from last to first under Ryan Moore for six-length romp.

Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager to the winning owner, said: “Karl certainly has a good team of two-year-olds and that is why he was surprised he didn’t win first time at York as he had been working with all those other good ones.

"He is probably just learning through his racing. Hopefully, he will go on to better things. Ryan thinks he could possibly get six furlongs and that is another avenue."

Robinson indicated the Molecomb Stakes, a race Burke won in 2017 with Havana Grey, who also scored in the Dragon Stakes, was a possible target.

Moore later doubled up in the 7f novice with victory on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Starlore, who was making a winning debut in the Juddmonte colours.

