'You can rely on him at this time of year' - No Cheltenham, no problem as Riskintheground lands another Silver Trophy in a Skelton special

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Dan Skelton kept his foot on the gas when Riskintheground continued Britain's new champion jumps trainer's landmark month by thrillingly retaining his Silver Trophy title.

The nine-year-old landed the race at its usual home at Cheltenham last year, and the switch of venue to Haydock proved no problem as he became the first back-to-back winner of the Grade 2. However, he had to fight hard to deny Zurich by a neck.

Skelton said: "He just loves this better ground. He was actually going to run really well in the Plate [at the Cheltenham Festival], but nearly got brought down at the last. He just loves the spring conditions and you can rely on him at this time of the year.

"He's not getting any younger and he doesn't do a lot when he gets there – for a moment I thought he was just hanging fire. He could've just given it away to the other horse, but he battled back."

Silver Trophy success was another major Merseyside prize plundered by Skelton within a week, following six winners at Aintree's Grand National meeting.

The trainer said: "It's been amazing and incredible. The team have been performing brilliantly. I'm in awe of everything."

Riskingtheground completed a double for Skelton and his brother, Harry, following Le Beau Madrik's win in the 2m5f novice hurdle.

Skelton said: "He's a really talented horse. Kelso didn't suit him and it was me being greedy, wanting to run him in a Graded race. The track was too tight for him and he got all in a pickle.

"He's one with a real future, but he's desperate for a holiday now – like me!"

White Noise is silenced

White Noise was unable to repeat her Cheltenham Festival heroics when she had to chase home Dream Shadow in the Listed 2m5f mares' novice hurdle.

The 40-1 winner of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle was sent off the odds-on favourite. However, she had no answer to the Fergal O'Brien-trained seven-year-old, who scored by four lengths under Jonathan Burke.

Dream Shadow (right): wins the 2m5f Listed mares' novice hurdle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien said: "She has to be good to beat a mare like that. The lads have been really patient, as we had her for a year before we ran her. We cannot wait to go chasing with her.

"Johnny says she's got a lot of boot and more gears than we thought. I always thought she wanted a bit of mud, but may want this better ground."

White Noise's joint-trainer Kim Bailey said: "She's only ever won over two miles and I think this track was tight enough for her, but we were beaten fair and square. She wants a galloping track and we're disappointed to be second, but she ran very well."

Dream Shadow started a double for Burke, who also struck on wide-margin winner George's Lad in the 2m5f handicap hurdle.

Winning trainer Emma Lavelle said: "His palate was just giving him a little bit of grief, and we had that done and gave him a break. We always thought he wanted a trip, but he allowed himself to get it today by being relaxed. He'll go chasing next season and he's a fair horse."

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