'You can do what you want with him over fences' - Il Etait Temps headlines formidable five-timer for Willie Mullins

What had been a trickle of returning Closutton winter runners turned into a flood when Willie Mullins dominated the card with a 120-1 five-timer and reintroduced some horses likely to make plenty of headlines in the coming months.

The highlight was arguably the victory of Grade 1 winner Il Etait Temps under Paul Townend in the 2m2½f beginners' chase. A mercurial sort in novice hurdles, he looked far more straightforward on his first start over fences as he put in an almost foot-perfect round of jumping to beat stablemate Ho My Lord by four and a half lengths.

Townend said: "He was very manageable, which was a pleasant surprise as he used to take hurdles with him. We went a good gallop, we were led by a good horse and he jumped brilliantly overall.

"He's more professional and he has more options chasing because he is maturing. Over hurdles he was a difficult ride but you can do what you want with him over fences."

The jockey recorded a treble and the second leg was made by Irish debutant Lombron , who scored by three and a half lengths in the four-year-old maiden hurdle, but the win might have been eclipsed by the performance of Daddy Long Legs under Townend in a competitive maiden hurdle later on the card.

The son of Almanzor, who is entered in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas, impressed as he eased clear of market-rival Irish Panther after the second last before sauntering home by 13 lengths from the staying-on Cleatus Poolaw.

Townend said: "He's smart. He quickened well and he justified a big price-tag today. I thought he had been working well and the first day I schooled him he felt like a natural.

"He's very straightforward. I don't know where he goes next but he would definitely justify being in the Grade 1 contest at Christmas."

Daddy Long Legs: completes a treble for Paul Townend with success on his hurdling debut Credit: Caroline Norris

Getaway gets it done

Mullins had an excellent chance of winning the feature Listed chase after saddling four of the six runners, but it was the front-running Classic Getaway who made all for Danny Mullins to comprehensively lower the colours of stablemate and favourite Haut En Couleurs.

The beaten stablemate was found to be lame in front but it did not to take away from the winner, who jumped well and had the contest in his control from a long way out.

"His form reads very well," the winning rider said. "He turned over a hotpot at Gowran a year ago and came back to run well in a Grade 1 race at Punchestown after a long layoff. We hoped he could do something like that – he's always promised but he's starting to deliver now.

"His jumping is so good and he probably wasn't getting that advantage over hurdles. He can go long or short and for a horse of his size he is very agile."

The stable's fifth winner was the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned Fun Fun Fun , who dominated the mares maiden hurdle in the hands of her breeder Patrick Mullins.

Read these next:

'There are a few miles on the clock yet' - Danny Mullins passes 500-winner landmark in Ireland

Fastorslow proves he belongs at the top as Galopin Des Champs shows 'no spark' for disappointed Willie Mullins

Festival winners in waiting? The Irish novices battling for Grade 1 glory at Fairyhouse this weekend

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here .