York next for impressive Minstrel Stakes winner Power Blue after sealing 106-1 Robson Aguiar double

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Power Blue got back to winning ways with a decisive success in the Group 2 Minstrel Stakes, crowning a double for Robson Aguiar and teeing up a return to the highest level.

A Group 1-winning juvenile at this track with an authoritative performance in the Phoenix Stakes last year, the Space Blues colt has been running with credit this year, finishing fourth in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes.

Dropped in class and trip, the heavily backed 11-10 favourite powered home to reel in the front-running Audience and beat the running-on Curragh stalwart Big Gossey by a length and a half.

Aguiar is planning to stick to seven furlongs with Power Blue for now, with a tilt at the Sky Bet City of York Stakes on August 22 next on the agenda.

"It's such a pleasure to train a horse like him," said the trainer. "He puts his head down and does the maximum he can for you. He can go six, seven or a mile. It depends on the races. He'd been running against the best three-year-olds in Europe and he did well. I think he deserved the win today. He'll stay over seven furlongs at York."

Paddy Power cut the winner to 16-1 (from 66) for the York Group 1.

Aguiar, Rossa Ryan and owner Amo Racing were also on the mark when Shi Yang caused a 50-1 surprise in the 7f juvenile fillies' maiden, defeating Admired Beauty by half a length.

More for O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien maintained his red-hot form with a 201-1 treble, with Declan McDonogh steering home two of the winners.

Star Performer made an impressive winning debut in the 1m1f maiden for three-year-old fillies under Dylan Browne McMonagle, showing an explosive turn of foot to quicken two lengths clear of Sunatia at odds of 7-2.

The progressive Kirkland Sioux shrugged off a 12lb rise from her Fairyhouse win 18 days ago to make all in the mile fillies' handicap under McDonogh, repelling the fast-finishing Pink Oxalis by a length and a quarter at odds of 5-1.

The treble was finished off in the feature Curragh Cup when McDonogh guided 13-2 shot Trustyourinstinct to success, giving the yard a 21st win in the past fortnight.

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