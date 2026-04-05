'Wow, that was something else' - Willie Mullins blown away by scintillating Grade 2 win for novice hurdler

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Gold Cup-winning owners Rich and Susannah Ricci appear to have another very smart prospect on their hands after He's On Fire produced a scintillating performance in the Grade 2 Paddy Kehoe Suspended Ceilings Novice Hurdle to provide Willie Mullins with his fourth success in the race in the last five years.

The trainer has saddled some top-class horses to win the 2m4f contest, such as Grand National winner Nick Rockett and dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Al Boum Photo, but none were more impressive than 3-1 favourite He's On Fire, who bolted 12 lengths clear of Generous Risk.

Paul Townend would have had a tough decision to make on which of the yard's six representatives to partner, particularly given the winner had just an ordinary maiden hurdle win at Carlisle to his name, but his faith in the five-year-old was spectacularly vindicated.

After settling in mid-division, the pair crept into third turning for home and hit the front going strongly after jumping the second-last. He blasted clear when Townend asked the question, with Mullins particularly impressed.

"The way he opened up from the second-last – wow, that was something else," he said. "I didn't think he'd leave some of our own horses that far behind so he's just improving all the time. It was very impressive. He showed us at home that he was half-decent and he's come right now."

Paul Townend, Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci have another exciting prospect on their hands Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

He's On Fire had three starts in France last year, his best run coming at Auteuil in November when second to Goliath D'Aunou. Mullins indicated that he likely to line up at Punchestown next and is already looking forward to a chase campaign. Paddy Power made him a 12-1 chance for next year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

"He'll probably go on again to Punchestown all being well," added Mullins. "He looks a real chaser in the making. He has size and scope so I'm very pleased. He might be another good horse for Rich and Susannah.

"I'd say he can go any trip from two and a half to three miles. Over fences, I'd say he'll have no problem going three miles."

Analysis: 'He could usurp King Rasko Grey'

By Alan Hewison, Raceform analyst

He's On Fire ran out a hugely impressive winner. Very much an unknown quantity coming into the race on the back of a Carlisle stroll on his yard debut, he destroyed a decent field here, showing a taking turn of foot between the final two hurdles.

Equally impressive is the fact he was keen enough for much of the race but finished really strongly, his rider easing him close home. A Grade 1 looks next and he could well usurp Turners Novices' Hurdle winner King Rasko Grey in the novice rankings at Punchestown later in the month. Long-term, he looks a real chasing type.

Brian Hayes after winning his first Grade 1 on Zanoosh in the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

Zanoosh extends stunning run to give Brian Hayes a first Grade 1

Zanoosh continued her remarkable progress by giving rider Brian Hayes his Grade 1 breakthrough and trainer Colm Murphy his first top-level victory since 2011 with a decisive success in the Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle.

The win vindicated the decision made by connections to swerve the Cheltenham Festival.

The six-year-old's improvement has been one of the stories of the campaign, this being her fifth straight win after she started her extraordinary winning run in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in December when rated 112.

A tilt at the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham was under consideration after she scored in Listed company at Navan in February, but she instead headed to Limerick for the Grade 3 Shannon Spray, which set her up perfectly for this assignment.

Zanoosh: fifth win on the bounce Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Settled in mid-division by Hayes for much of the contest, Zanoosh moved up to the strong-travelling leader Place De La Nation coming to the second-last. It looked like the eventual runner-up had her on the stretch on landing, but Hayes switched to the inside and the pair soon got rolling.

A nimble leap at the last sealed the deal and she went on to beat Place De La Nation by a length and three-quarters.

"She’s answered every question we’ve asked her this season," said Murphy. "You’re never confident coming to a Grade 1, but we were probably never happier with her coming here. Whether she was good enough was the question.

“She’s done nothing but improve and this season has been a revelation. It’s fantastic for everyone at home. There's every possibility she could go to Punchestown. We’ll see how she comes out of it."

Brilliant Brut

Koktail Brut illustrated his effectiveness at Fairyhouse by making it three from three at the track in adding another Grade 2 to his CV when landing the Donohue Marquees Novice Hurdle for Gordon Elliott.

The six-year-old took the Royal Bond over course and distance in November, edging out Blake by a head on that occasion, and those two looked poised to fight out the finish again coming to the last.

But Blake didn't lift his legs and came down under Donagh Meyler, leaving 13-2 shot Koktail Brut in front, and he went on to score by nine and a half lengths under Jack Kennedy.

Koktail Brut and Jack Kennedy take charge at the last Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Elliott said: "He’s a good horse, he was giving a penalty away there. It was nip and tuck down to the last, but Jack thought he had the beating of Blake and I thought it was a good performance.

“He could be a nice chaser next season. He was bought to be a big chaser down the road. He’s a lovely horse for the future.”

Meyler shines

Despite suffering tough luck at the last on Blake, it was still an excellent day for Donagh Meyler as he rode a double, partnering Colcannon for Noel Meade in the opening maiden hurdle and Come Walk With Me , who bolted up in the Listed novice handicap chase by ten lengths for trainer Eddie Cawley.

Read these next:

Jockey given 12-day ban after misjudging winning line when easing down on joint-favourite with a circuit remaining

Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win

2026 Irish Grand National pinstickers' guide: runners, tips and key trainer insight

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.