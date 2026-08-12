'Without my little boy, I probably wouldn't be riding' - jockey who almost quit racing celebrates first Listed success with unbeaten Godolphin prospect

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Jockey Connor Planas enjoyed his biggest career win aboard Quest For Stars in the Listed Stonehenge Stakes, a year on from almost walking away from the sport.

Planas, who made it a hat-trick on the unbeaten Charlie Appleby-trained juvenile and was riding his 20th winner of the campaign, said: "It's my biggest winner, my first stakes winner, so I can't thank Charlie enough for letting me ride him again. It's my second-best season now, I've ridden out my claim, and now I have a Listed winner."

The 22-year-old admitted a lack of rides took its toll on a challenging season, which resulted in 13 winners, but he stuck at it because of his two-year-old son Theo.

He said: "Without my little boy, I probably wouldn't be here today. Twelve months ago I was debating whether or not to stop riding because it was getting too hard to get rides, and without him keeping me going I wouldn't still be riding.

"My partner sent me a video of him on his rocking horse, watching the television and riding out the finish while I was riding. He loves racing and he loves going to the races."

Planas, who has now ridden 103 winners in his career, added: "I was very close to stopping. I was going some weeks without even a ride, and I was kind of going nowhere. It was only when I spoke to Kieren Fallon, who said about coming into Charlie's place. Charlie gave me my first winner in the winter, and he really supported me. I've now had a lot of winners for him and he's been a big help."

Message delivers

On Message put a couple of below-par efforts behind her when returning to winning ways for Ralph Beckett in the Listed Upavon Fillies' Stakes.

The Camelot filly finished seventh of nine in the Oaks and fourth of five in a Listed York contest last time, but showed signs of her best form when beating 13-8 joint-favourite Miss Scott by a length.

Beckett said: "She's a tough girl. It didn't go well in the Oaks because of the ground, and she got in behind them in the Lyric at York but never got involved. I wouldn't say she'll have any firm plans, but I hope she stays in training at four because I think she'll progress."

Group 1 aim

Andrew Balding has pinpointed next month's Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes as a possible target for Forbidden Fire after her comfortable winning debut in the 6f novice.

The daughter of No Nay Never, who eased to a five-and-a-half-length success under Oisin Murphy, is a half-sister to the yard's dual Group 2 winner Sea The Fire and Balding was pleased with how she handled her first outing.

He said: "She's a lovely filly and has taken a bit of time. She was doing fast work in the spring, but we didn't think she was developing as we'd hoped, so we backed off her, but she's come back really well now."

Forbidden Fire is also closely related to Italian Derby winner Venetian Prince and nine-time winner Spirit Mixer, and Balding added: "You'd hope she'd be another one. She certainly won well enough, and Oisin was quite taken by her. It's exciting.

"The reason for coming here was to think about the Dick Poole [September 3], but I'm not sure she'll be ready for a big field. We'll see, but we've got options. We put her in the Cheveley Park, so we're angling towards that hopefully."

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