Without A Fight strikes late to deny West Wind Blows in thrilling finish to Caulfield Cup

Without A Fight rallied late to deny the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows in a thrilling conclusion to the Caulfield Cup.

It provided jockey Mark Zahra with a second victory in the race, but the father-son combination of Anthony and Sam Freedman registered a maiden success in the Group 1 event.

It's a victory to savour for Zahra, who essentially had to choose between riding Without A Fight or last year's Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip.

"What a moment. I'm so happy," he said. "I don't really celebrate much but with the week I've had and the things that have gone on, it's good when you have the results at the end, but you have to choose them beforehand."

Zahra admitted that it was strange not partnering Gold Trip, who finished third behind West Wind Blows under Ben Melham.

He said: "Someone else got the ride on Gold Trip and I was just a bit shattered. I have a great bond with him. A bit of an emotional bond I don't have with any other horse.

"On Thursday I thought, 'What are you doing? You picked this horse', and I said to Sam Freedman after the last start that he'll win the Caulfield Cup. I said it was time to stop worrying about Gold Trip and time to focus on Without A Fight.

"By Friday I was finally right. I went through the form with Mark Hunter and we sorted it out. I got the spot I wanted, and he was too strong."

The British challenge came from Jamie Spencer and West Wind Blows, but the pair couldn't hold off the Freedman's star stayer, who claimed victory by a head.

Zahra added: "I saw Gold Trip trying to get outside of me early so I thought I'd like to hold him out three-deep, but I needed to focus on my horse.

"I just found the rail and I cruised along beautifully. The speed was very good which suited him and I thought they'd fall in a heap so I made my way to get out.

"Jamie Spencer, one of my best mates, he actually put a couple of lengths on me around the bend. I just struggled around the bend a little bit. Then when I flattened out in the straight, he was game. He wanted to win."

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Valiant King, who was ridden by Jamie Kah, finished in sixth.

Read these next:

British Champions Day tips 2023: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

What A Shout: join a top team live from Ascot to bring you the British Champions Day lowdown

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.