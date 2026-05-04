'With a turn of foot like that it's exciting' - Thunder Call strikes to continue Cieren Fallon's hot streak

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Cieren Fallon continued his hot streak in the saddle with a fifth successive winner when Thunder Call justified favouritism in division one of the 6f maiden.

Having ridden a winner at Goodwood on Saturday and a treble at Salisbury on Sunday, Fallon picked up where he left off with an early strike at Kempton.

He had five mounts on the card and was later also on the mark with Dojin in the 1m4f fillies' handicap for Sean Woods.

The William Haggas-trained Thunder Call had run twice as a juvenile last autumn, finishing tenth on his debut over seven furlongs before an improved second at Doncaster over six.

Making his return here, he stormed to a six-length victory, running on strongly in the final furlong and being chased home at a respectful distance by 150-1 chance Nzuri.

Fallon told Racing TV: “I wouldn’t say it was surprising because his work’s been really good. I’m not sure how strong the race was, but he did everything you’d want. He jumped, travelled, picked up and quickened away nicely.

“I think going back up a furlong will suit him. He’s got a good mind and you can switch him off. With a turn of foot like that and going up in trip, it’s exciting.”

Shadow success

The late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s colours were carried to Classic success by Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas and were in the winner's enclosure again after Shadow King got off the mark.

The Richard Hannon-trained winner was backed into 6-4 favourite (from 9-4) and made all under Sean Levey to justify the support. He was challenged a fair way out by Meennaa but prevailed by three-quarters of a length.

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