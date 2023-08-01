'Mick can do it with any horse' - big win for Appleby as Big Evs follows up Royal Ascot win in Molecomb

Big Evs battled through the mud to narrowly deny Purosangue in the Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes and is likely to be stepped up in class at York later this month.

The talented two-year-old, who was sent off the 9-4 joint-favourite, followed up his three-length success in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot in June for Mick Appleby.

"He's probably won despite the ground," said winning jockey Jason Hart, who won the Group 3 with Liberty Beach in 2019, to ITV Racing. "It was the right thing to run him anyway.

"He travelled well in the ground but just started to hang at halfway so I had to get him rolling forward to negotiate that. I got him racing a little bit earlier than I wanted him to.

"He's not very big but he's proven he can dig deep. He's got plenty of speed and a real will to win. Mick gets branded as an all-weather trainer but he's proven he can do it with any horse."

Big Evs (far side): could be supplemented for the Nunthorpe or head to the Breeders' Cup later this season Credit: Mark Cranham

Big Evs was cut to 5-1 (from 8) with Paddy Power for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York this month but connections suggested he could be supplemented for the Nunthorpe, for which he is 8-1, after this neck success.

"I don't know if he'd go for the Nunthorpe or be stepped up to six furlongs," added Hart. "He's got a hell of a lot of speed and sticking to five furlongs would probably be the right thing to do."

Appleby said the Breeders' Cup could be another option for Big Evs, and told Racing TV: "It's great to have a horse like him. He'll be better on quicker ground but he's tough and pulled it out the bag today.

"We'll sit down and have a chat with the owners about whether to supplement for the Nunthorpe. The Breeders' Cup is another option. I'd like to think he can keep progressing as a top sprinter."

