Willie Mullins delighted with 'fantastic' Saint Sam as champion trainer claims second feature in two days

Willie Mullins landed the feature race for the second day in a row at Killarney as Saint Sam recorded a simple success in the Grade 3 An Riocht Chase.

He eased away from the consistent Effernock Fizz to win by four and a quarter lengths, having been sent off the 9-4 favourite.

The six-year-old has been predominantly campaigned over hurdles in the last 12 months, but did well on his return over fences at Tramore last month and put in a polished jumping performance at the Kerry venue, settling well for jockey Paul Townend.

Saint Sam joined the eventual runner-up at the third-last fence but Townend sat motionless on his mount, allowing him to gradually ease to the front in his own time and coast home.

Mullins was thrilled with how Saint Sam settled and said: "He looked fantastic there and was so well in himself. The biggest thing I got from today is that he settled so well over the first mile and maybe the penny is starting to drop with him. He loves jumping and when he learns to settle more, he will improve again.

"If I can find races like that for the foreseeable future, I'd like to do that. He might be a Galway Plate horse but his handicap mark might be blown there."

Mullins also unleashed a smart prospect in Absurde, who landed prohibitive odds of 2-7 in the 2m4f novice hurdle under Townend. This was the five-year-old's first start for the Closutton trainer since he exchanged hands for €260,000 last July, having been a smart dual winner on the Flat in France.

He travelled powerfully to win by three and a quarter lengths.

Townend said: "There’s the engine in there and a bit of experience jumping at that speed will stand to him. Going up to two and a half coming off the Flat, they can tend to latch on but he didn’t, it was only at times, so he’ll settle no bother."

Short one lands

The Short Go got off the mark for Henry de Bromhead at the fifth attempt with a professional jumping display in the 2m4f maiden hurdle. He powered 11 lengths clear of All For Races at odds of 4-9.

The six-year-old had run some respectable races behind the likes of The Nice Guy and Dawn Rising and deservedly got off the mark under Rachael Blackmore.

De Bromhead said: "I'm delighted for all the Byrnes [local owners]. They have been very patient and he’s been unlucky in a couple of maiden hurdles so I’m delighted he has won at one of their local tracks.

"He’s a lovely horse and he hopefully has got a good future in front of him. He has turned inside out the last few months and he will be kept on the go."

