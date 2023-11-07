William Haggas team continues flying form with double Listed-level strike

A trying year is ending on a high for the William Haggas team and the stable's recent good form continued with a double Listed-level strike courtesy of Queen Aminatu and Safety Catch, both owned and bred by Anthony Oppenheimer.

Queen Aminatu's win in the Fleur De Lys EBF Fillies' Stakes and Safety Catch's success in the River Eden EBF Fillies' Stakes added to the stable's nine winners over the previous 14 days and took the Newmarket yard's prize-money haul for 2023 in Britain through the £4 million barrier.

However, assistant trainer Maureen Haggas said those eyecatching statistics only told half the story, with the stable battling ill-health for the majority of the year.

"We've had problems with them since May," said Haggas. "We've had a lot of sick horses and one or two really sick horses. It goes round and round in circles and it's been slightly frustrating but we did have two years when I was thinking, 'This can't go on because it's just too easy' and most of the time training horses isn't and this year it hasn't been.

"At the moment we're in fifth [in the trainers' championship] and, bearing all that in mind, it's not been too bad. They're flying along now but it's too late!"

The breeding sheds await Queen Aminatu, who in all likelihood ended her career on the track with a repeat win in the BetMGM-backed Fleur De Lys. Blessed with a potent turn of foot on the all-weather, she came blazing down the outside of the field to pip fellow joint-favourite Potapova by a short head under a confident Cieren Fallon.

"I think the plan is that she'll go off and have children now," added Haggas. "She could go to Deauville for the Listed race she won last November but I think she's off to stud. She has an electric turn of foot on this surface and she's been lovely to train."

Safety Catch will be back next season and could be a stayer to follow after scoring in the River Eden on just her fourth career start.

Haggas said: "She's definitely going the right way. She's short on experience but she's very straightforward and amenable. Sometimes you've just got to have a go [at a race like this] and she'll be a nice stayer next season."

Mogan scores for Mongan



Laura Mongan's only regret after Mount Mogan had landed the 7f handicap was not backing the 11-2 winner but, having been 14-1 the night before, he was not without supporters.

A winner off a BHA rating of 78 over course and distance last year, Mount Mogan had slipped to a mark of 55 and did not waste the opportunity.

"He's come a long way down the handicap and has got himself into this grade," said Mongan. "We always thought he was slightly better and hopefully that gets his confidence back and we can have some fun in the winter with him.

"We've been really quiet this year, so it's nice to have a winner. I regret not backing him but I'll settle for the win."

Brilliant Betty

Moorgate, initially bought and trained to be a hurdler, opened his account at the 17th time of asking in division two of the 6f handicap.

Carrying the colours of 95-year-old Betty Chantler, Moorgate completed just one of his three starts over hurdles when beaten 36 lengths in seventh at Plumpton in May but looks to have found his niche as a sprinter.

"I'm thrilled because that's my first Flat winner who I own the four legs of, the head and the tail and I bought him as a hurdler," said a delighted Chantler.

Winning trainer Pat Murphy added: "I ran him over a mile and a half and three times over hurdles and the horse wants six furlongs! What sort of a muppet am I? All good things come to those who wait and it's brilliant for Betty. She's 95 rising 96 and thinks she's 25."

