Opera Ballo leaves Field Of Gold and Zeus Olympios toiling at Sandown - but Lockinge rematch looks unlikely

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There are two ways of looking at the bet365 Mile. It might just be the case that both are true.

On the one hand, it was a contest in which Opera Ballo , the only horse with a race under his belt this year and with the proven stamina for further, claimed three lengths from the gate and an easy lead against rivals who needed the run. The winner never saw another rival under a William Buick masterclass.

And yet, the Charlie Appleby-trained four-year-old had been let down himself since that run in January, was down in trip and giving 5lb to the even-money favourite Field Of Gold. As soft as his lead might have been, he travelled and quickened like comfortably the classiest horse.

It is unlikely we will get to find out which of those possibilities most closely reflects what happened here as soon as next month’s Lockinge. While runner-up Field Of Gold and the previously unbeaten third Zeus Olympios were confirmed to be heading that way, Opera Ballo is unlikely to turn up at Newbury as Appleby has other plans.

A return to Group 1 company and 1m1f in France is next for the son of Ghaiyyath. The Godolphin trainer said: "This horse has always had an engine and he's becoming the finished article now. Our plan was always to go from here to the Prix Aga Khan IV [formerly the Prix d'Ispahan].

"Stepping back up to a mile and a furlong, we know he saw that trip out in the Jebel Hatta. The Lockinge is there for us, but we have Notable Speech for that if the ground is quick.

"Do we step up to ten after that? We'll see. The owner has Ombudsman as well, so we don't want to be butting heads if we can help it and stiff miles won't be out of the question. We'll see what the mile division looks like after the Lockinge."

Opera Ballo storms home in the Sandown sunshine Credit: Edward Whitaker

Field Of Gold was pushed out to a best-priced 10-3 favourite by sponsors BoyleSports for the Lockinge. His joint-trainer John Gosden said: "He needed the race but he's run a nice race and the Lockinge will remain the plan.

"He's only had one race in nine months, so he needed the race to bring him forward and you'll never beat a front-runner around here spotting them a lead like that."

After the race the veterinary officer reported Field Of Gold bled from the nose.

Zeus Olympios lost his unbeaten record and was a further three-quarters of a length down on Field Of Gold. He too was eased for the Lockinge – to 5-1 with Ladbrokes and Coral – but trainer Karl Burke was not disheartened.

"No excuses, it was a satisfactory run and I imagine he got tired in the last half a furlong," he said. "He's finished a neck down on Field Of Gold giving him 3lb, so you couldn't say it was a bad run.

"We're disappointed to have lost our unbeaten record, but I see no reason we won't be heading to the Lockinge off the back of that. He was a few kilos heavier than he was last year and he'll definitely come on for the run."

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