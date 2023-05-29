'Why not go?' - Charlie Hills ponders Royal Ascot for debut scoring Chief Mankato

Charlie Hills was a notable absentee from his Sunday morning kickabout because he had to do the weekly shop, but newcomer Chief Mankato had his shooting boots on when scoring in the 6f novice.

"I really like him and always have," said Hills, who trains the Sioux Nation colt for Jerry Widdows. "He's very professional and has a lovely character. I rate the stallion and have had a lot of luck with him recently.

"Obviously, we'll think about Royal Ascot as this is probably the last week you can get a two-year-old out and then run there. Why not go?"

The left-footed Lambourn wizard was enjoying his first juvenile winner of 2023 and added: "He's only the third one I've run, but I do think I've a decent crop and I hope they can kick on now."

Benoit De La Sayette partnered Chief Mankato and also struck on Peace Man in the 1m2f handicap.

Mum's the word

It is 233 miles from Nigel Tinkler's North Yorkshire yard to the track, so perhaps a bold show was forecast, but there was another reason for the gelding's appearance in the 6f handicap, which he won under Tom Marquand.

The five-year-old is part-owned by John Pinckney and his partner Tracey Mann, who said: "The horse was ready to run and John and I come to Windsor all the time. We asked Nigel if the horse could come down this weekend as we wanted to take our mums racing.

"He sent the horse down, so it's thank you Nigel."

It was Marie Pinckney's first day at the races and she joked she was the lucky charm.

"It's been lovely and I'm so thrilled the horse has won and I'm here to witness it," she said.

Mann and Pinckney live in north London and the latter, explaining how they came to have a horse trained in Malton, said: "We co-own him with Sara Hattersley and her partner. It's why the horse is called As If By Chance because we met them randomly in a taxi in Cheltenham. We bought a horse who has blossomed, along with our friendship."

Steel shines

First-time blinkers helped Damascus Steel get his head in front in the 1m3½f handicap after a string of seconds.

He had been beaten at Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Bath, but was on top – as his odds of 4-9 suggested he might have been.

Trainer Ed Dunlop's assistant Jack Morland said: "He'd shown a fair bit in those starts and it was just about finding out what was best for him.

"We tried different tactics today – going forward – and it seems to have done the trick, while we also added the blinkers to sharpen him up and that seems to have worked too."

Valkyrian victory

Saffie Osborne continues to excel in the saddle and odds of 33-1 were no barrier to her winning the mile handicap on Valkyrian, who is trained in Lambourn by the jockey's father Jamie.

