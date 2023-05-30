Racing Post logo
14:30 Leicester

'When you ask him he does it all' - Golden Mind set for Royal Ascot after getting off the mark

Richard Fahey: saddled Golden Mind to win at Leicester on Tuesday
Richard Fahey: saddled Golden Mind to win at Leicester on TuesdayCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play10 ran
14:30 Leicester6f Flat, Maiden
Distance: 6fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Golden Mind
    4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Fusterlandia
    8/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Impressive Act
    fav8/13

The regally bred Golden Mind set up a trip to Royal Ascot when getting off the mark with a game success in the 6f maiden.

A half-brother to multiple Group 1 winner Perfect Power, the son of Galileo Gold improved from his third on his debut at Haydock last month to hold off Fusterlandia by a neck.

Trainer Richard Fahey told Racing TV: "He's a different character to Perfect Power. He was a fast, sharp horse but this lad is laid-back. He'd have learned from that as he's a little bit thick, but he will improve again. I like the horse a lot and he has a great mind, nothing bothers him. When you really ask him he does it all."

Perfect Power won the Norfolk Stakes and the Commonwealth Cup over sprint trips at the royal meeting for Fahey, but Golden Mind's Ascot target is likely to be over a slightly longer distance.

"He's probably a Chesham Stakes type horse," Fahey added. "Seven furlongs at Ascot could really suit him, but I'll have to speak to Sheikh Rashid [Dalmook al Maktoum, owner] and the team, but he's a horse I had pencilled in for Ascot. He won't worry about anything, but this race especially will have just tuned him in a little bit more."

Rapid return

Gallimimus made it two course-and-distance wins in as many days with an easy success in the concluding 1m2f handicap. Victorious in a similar contest at the track on Monday afternoon, he completed a double for William Buick following Chorus Line's success in the 7f fillies' handicap.

Perfect Point

Zabriskie Point made a sparkling debut when running out an impressive winner of the 5f novice at 18-1 for trainer Charlie Hills.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 30 May 2023

