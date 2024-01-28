Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:25 Fontwell

'When luck goes your way you take it' - red-hot Ben Clarke riding a crest of a wave with 275-1 double

Ben Clarke continued his red-hot form at Fontwell on Sunday
Ben Clarke continued his red-hot form at Fontwell on SundayCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Ben Clarke doubled his tally for winners this month and was delighted at being able to turn the stable form around following a difficult end to 2023.

The Dorset-based trainer made it four wins in January after completing a 275-1 double as Bobalot landed the second division of the 2m5½f handicap hurdle before Risk De Pluie caused a 28-1 shock in the 2m3f novice hurdle.

Clarke recorded just two wins from 28 runners in October, November and December, but was relieved to continue the red-hot form which has seen the yard operate at 50 per cent in the last fortnight.

He said: "We were a bit fortunate with the winner [Good Friday Fairy] at Uttoxeter yesterday, but when luck goes your way you have to take it. At the Winter Million we got the verdict in a photo-finish, and Ooh Betty is a smart filly who will go for a Grade 2 at Sandown next month.

"It's been a good few weeks but three or four weeks ago we were struggling. We had a bit of a bleak time but it's nice we've been able to turn it around."

Bobalot was making a successful return to hurdles after two starts over fences, while Risk De Pluie was making his rules debut following four runs in point-to-points.

On the latter, Clarke said: "He's a gorgeous individual and we were very hopeful he'd do that and go very close, but I wanted to see it happen on the track. 

"We've had him about six weeks and he won a point-to-point very easily. His half-brother [Batman Girac] is entered in the Triumph for Willie Mullins, so he has a good pedigree and he's done everything right at home."

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 28 January 2024inReports

Last updated 18:34, 28 January 2024

