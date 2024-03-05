'When his jumping is good, it's really, really good' - Esprit Du Potier has Lucinda Russell dreaming again

Esprit Du Potier had trainer Lucinda Russell "dreaming again" after leaving a poor run firmly behind him with a devastating 26-length victory in the 2m4½f novice hurdle.

Pulled up in the Grade 2 River Don at Doncaster last time, the five-year-old jumped much better, travelling strongly throughout and pulling effortlessly clear of his floundering rivals to land a second victory over hurdles.

"We probably stepped him up in grade too quickly last time," Russell said. "He's five now, he's been quite precocious in a way. We just stepped him up to the River Don a couple of months too soon and his jumping fell to bits again, but today he was very polished. It was great and now we can start dreaming again.

"He's so straightforward but he's only a baby. When his jumping is good, it's really, really good. We'll probably try to get him in a good novice hurdle at the end of the season."

Fatal injury leads to void race

Jockeys in the 2m4½f novice handicap hurdle were forced to pull their horses up in the finishing straight after being unable to get around a privacy screen on the run-in as vets tended to the fatally injured Line In The Sand.

The George Bewley-trained six-year-old led the field over the first five hurdles before sustaining an injury. Vets attended to him as the rest of the field set off on their second circuit and as the field entered the finishing straight the jockeys were forced to pull up, with the stewards and clerk of the course Eloise Quayle deciding there was not enough room to bypass the injured horse.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Quayle said: "Between us, the vets and the stewards it was decided there wasn't enough room to bypass the injured horse, so there was no decision to be made as we had to look after everybody.

"The layout here means we have to have a solid running rail between the chase and hurdle track, and to remove that safely to get them around would have taken too long and we were dealing with a casualty at the time as well, so very sadly and unfortunately there was no other option."

