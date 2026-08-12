'When he was drawn there I thought we were out of it' - Sir David records battling success exactly a year after last win

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The Racing Post's Signposts pages already include a section called 'Week link', listing the horses who have won in the seven days around the date they are due to run.

A new 'Day link' section might be required after Sir David won on August 12 for the second year in a row (his only two victories from 20 runs) when landing the 7½f handicap under 3lb claimer Alex Jary.

The 9-1 shot, who joined Nigel Tinkler from Stella Barclay in April, raced prominently and gradually fought his way to the front in the closing stages before holding off the late challenge of Elettaria to score by a neck.

Tinkler told Racing TV: "He had to go fairly early to get across from 14. When he was drawn there I thought 'we're out of it', so he's done very well."

Outsiders excel

There were two unlikely runners-up earlier on the card as 125-1 shot Mubehir and 100-1 chance Black Fury outran their odds.

Mubehir took a major step forward when a length and three-quarters behind Lexington Boom in the 5f novice, while Black Fury showed promise when finishing second to Empire Rising in the 7½f maiden.

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