Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:15 Beverley

'When he was drawn there I thought we were out of it' - Sir David records battling success exactly a year after last win

Sir David: winner of two races in his career - both on August 12
Sir David: winner of two races in his career - both on August 12Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play13 ran
15:15 BeverleyFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 7½fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Sir David
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Elettaria
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1The New Bay Pearl
    fav11/4
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Racing Post's Signposts pages already include a section called 'Week link', listing the horses who have won in the seven days around the date they are due to run. 

A new 'Day link' section might be required after Sir David won on August 12 for the second year in a row (his only two victories from 20 runs) when landing the 7½f handicap under 3lb claimer Alex Jary.

The 9-1 shot, who joined Nigel Tinkler from Stella Barclay in April, raced prominently and gradually fought his way to the front in the closing stages before holding off the late challenge of Elettaria to score by a neck.

Tinkler told Racing TV: "He had to go fairly early to get across from 14. When he was drawn there I thought 'we're out of it', so he's done very well."

Outsiders excel

There were two unlikely runners-up earlier on the card as 125-1 shot Mubehir and 100-1 chance Black Fury outran their odds.

Mubehir took a major step forward when a length and three-quarters behind Lexington Boom in the 5f novice, while Black Fury showed promise when finishing second to Empire Rising in the 7½f maiden. 

Read more...

'Without my little boy, I probably wouldn't be riding' - jockey who almost quit racing celebrates first Listed success with unbeaten Godolphin prospect 

'I was delighted when I saw I was on her' - Declan McDonogh cashes in as Dylan Browne McMonagle calls it wrong on Joseph O'Brien winner

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

15:15 BeverleyPlay
Clearanswer Call Centres Handicap13 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Sir David
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    10Elettaria
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1The New Bay Pearl
    fav11/4
more inReports
more inReports