Whatawit matches shortest-priced winner in Britain with 1-100 match victory

Whatawit matched a record for shortest starting price ever returned in Britain when comfortably winning the bumper at odds of 1-100.

Whatawit won a 16-runner contest at Huntingdon last time out but only had one rival to face this time around in Johnthepostman, who had only beaten one horse home in his two starts under rules.

Johnthepostman was beaten a combined 163 lengths in those runs at Doncaster and Exeter and his trainer Tracey Barfoot-Saunt has not saddled a jumps winner since Let's Sway won at Wincanton in May 2018.

Therefore, it was unsurprising that Whatawit, who was making the 500-mile round trip from Sir Mark Prescott's Heath House yard in Newmarket, was priced at 1-100. The five-year-old won the match by 31 lengths to complete a double for Sean Bowen, who had earlier got Gavin up in the 2m handicap hurdle for father Peter.

Whatawit was a 15th winner of the season for Bowen, who leads the jockeys' championship, and his 69th at the Welsh track, matching AP McCoy's record as the winningmost rider at Ffos Las.

Several horses have obliged at 1-100 in Britain, most notably Ormonde in the 1886 Champion Stakes and Sceptre in the 1903 Limekiln Stakes.

