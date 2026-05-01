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Lossiemouth 'right up there with Faugheen and Annie Power' says Rich Ricci after star mare wins 11th Grade 1 - Friday's action as it happened
Summary
- Lossiemouth easily wins Boodles Champion Hurdle from Golden Ace
- King Rasko Grey just holds on to claim Grade 1 Punchestown-Cheltenham double
- Santorini Star the highlight of a great day at Newmarket for William Haggas and Tom Marquand
- Sweet William and Coppull excel on Royal Ascot's trials meeting
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Lossiemouth easily wins Boodles Champion Hurdle from Golden Ace
- King Rasko Grey just holds on to claim Grade 1 Punchestown-Cheltenham double
- Santorini Star the highlight of a great day at Newmarket for William Haggas and Tom Marquand
- Sweet William and Coppull excel on Royal Ascot's trials meeting
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
Lossiemouth steals the show on a cracking day - bye for now
Well, what a cracker of a day. It had everything, but Lossiemouth has my heart after that performance - she is the queen of the two-milers.
We’ll be back tomorrow for a huge day on the Rowley Mile. Until then, goodbye.
2,000 Guineas on the horizon after a superb day’s racing
Well, if you haven’t had your fix from the last hour or so, the superb racing keeps coming. You might just need a sleep now, because tomorrow brings the small matter of the 2,000 Guineas (3.35), the first Classic of the season.
We’ve got a fantastic preview package for you to get stuck into below.
2026 2,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender
Why him? Will he settle? Will he stay? Aidan O'Brien answers the burning questions on 2,000 Guineas gamble Gstaad
The dogs have been barking about Bow Echo on the Newmarket gallops - and George Boughey is also bullish
Asfoora returns in the Palace House - but is she a vulnerable favourite carrying a Group 1 penalty?
Charlie Appleby has become Mr 2,000 Guineas this decade - but has William Buick chosen right this time?
Lossiemouth delivers something special
Wow, that was really special from Lossiemouth.
It’s always a privilege to watch the very best in action, and the ease of that performance, and how long she might continue to dominate, is hugely exciting.
All the reaction from today’s action at Punchestown is on the way, along with reports from Newmarket, Goodwood and Ascot, which you can read below.
'Rab knows him like one of his children' - Sweet William shows no signs of slowing down with thrilling Sagaro Stakes success
Group 1 supplementary entry under consideration after Santorini Star shines as part of William Haggas treble
Group 1 dreams alive as Protection Act maintains unbeaten record and gives George Boughey a fine pre-2,000 Guineas tonic
Rich Ricci: Lossiemouth right up there with Annie Power and Faugheen
Lossiemouth’s owner Rich Ricci has revealed she is right up there, if not even his favourite, alongside his greats Annie Power and Faugheen.
He told Racing TV: “She’s one hell of a mare and just great to be part of it. The reception she got was brilliant, the Irish love a good horse, and she is a good horse, and she was very good today.
“I think she’s right up there because of her longevity. I loved Annie Power and she was my favourite for a long time, and I loved Faugheen, but this one - I’m really taking a shine to her.
“She’s a lovely-looking mare, but it’s her durability that stands out. All those wins and being able to turn up and dance every dance is hugely important - she’s wonderful.”
Lossiemouth by the numbers
A sparkling career so far:
- 19 runs
- 15 wins
- Three seconds
- 11 Grade 1s
- Four Cheltenham Festival wins
Some record for a seven-year-old. 💚
Reaction from Townend
Paul Townend made it four straight wins in the Boodles Champion Hurdle, following State Man’s hat-trick, and was full of praise for Lossiemouth.
He told Racing TV: “It’s hard to believe she’s only seven, she’s been around forever - and hopefully she is around forever, but she won’t be, so we’ll have to enjoy her while we have her.
“State Man is a great servant, but imagine how lucky we are to have this one to step into his place.
“She’s just very good, and she’s so straightforward. She used to be keen, but she’s not anymore - you can put her wherever you want. It doesn’t matter how the race plays out.”
British contenders run with credit behind Lossiemouth
A word for the British-trained runners.
It was another strong effort from Golden Ace, who finished second, five lengths behind Lossiemouth - closer than she got at Cheltenham.
And Wilful, trained by Jonjo and AJ O’Neill, ran a cracker at 16-1 to take third.
Mullins completes ANOTHER historic festival treble
How incredible is this - not only was it a fifth Grade 1 of the week for Willie Mullins.
But it also completes a famous hat-trick of Champion Chase, Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup victories - not just at the Cheltenham Festival, but now at Punchestown as well.
Lossiemouth's win also means Mullins has just won the last four races from today. Remarkable really.
HOW GOOD IS SHE!!!!
Lossiemouth wins the Boodles Champion Hurdle!
Wow, how easy was that. Not a moment of doubt and she follows up her win in Cheltenham's Champion Hurdle.
Utterly dominant. Unbeatable in this sort of form.
What blows my mind is that she is still only seven-years-old. Look at her CV, she's seven!!!!
They are off in the Boodles Champion Hurdle
Wilful and Golden Ace lead the way. Lossiemouth two lengths behind them.
Barry Connell has had just two runners at the Punchestown festival so far - and both have run in big races.
Eachtotheirown landed the Grade 1 PRL Champion Novice Hurdle, while Marine Nationale finished second in the William Hill Champion Chase.
His third and final runner of the week goes here, with William Munny returning from a 416-day absence, having last been seen when second to Kopek Des Bordes in last year's Supreme.
Ten-minute warning for the Champion Hurdle
This is your ten-minute claxon for the Boodles Champion Hurdle.
I’m not one for outlandish statements… but surely it’s a case of how far, not if?
Come on, Lossie, don't make me regret that.
'If he got nabbed he would've been disgusted'
David Casey, assistant to Willie Mullins, has given some reaction to King Rasko Grey's success
He told Racing TV: “Paul [Townend] said it turned into a bit of a dash and ideally he would have wanted to sit and wait longer with a bit of company.
“He said if he got nabbed he would have been disgusted, but he would have been back in front a length after the line. If Harry had got to him earlier he would have gone forward again.”
Looking ahead, Casey suggested a switch to fences could be on the agenda.
He added: “I’m not certain, but I’d like to see him going chasing. I think he’s made for it and would jump a fence well based on how he hurdles.”
Tune in to In The Know by clicking here
King Rasko Grey wins Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle
Only JUST!
Wow, Lord Byron and Harry Cobden came flying home and almost got there.
But King Rasko Grey holds on under Paul Townend to back up his success in Turners Novices' Hurdle.
It was a nervy finish for those on the short-priced favourite, and another stride or two might have told a different story.
What an effort from the four-year-old Lord Byron, the only juvenile in the field taking on his elders.
In The Know is live on YouTube - 2,000 Guineas Preview
Watch In The Know, live now with Graeme Rodway and Tom Segal!
Focus switches to Punchestown’s big two
I think it’s time to park the Flat action for now.
Because despite everything we’ve already seen today, we’ve still not reached the best two races of the day.
Two hot Willie Mullins favourites take centre stage next, with King Rasko Grey in the Grade 1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle (6.00), followed by Lossiemouth in the Grade 1 Boodles Champion Hurdle (6.40).
It promises to be a huge hour and all eyes will be on Lossiemouth.
She looks bombproof on paper… but this is racing.
Market movers to note
There has been plenty of ante-post market activity on the back of today's racing, here is your round-up:
- Earth Shot 16-1 (from 50) for the Oaks
- Ancient Egypt 33-1 (from 66) for the Derby
- Sweet William 12-1 (from 16) for Ascot Gold Cup
- Coppull 12-1 (from 25) and Division 20-1 (from 50) for Commonwealth Cup
- Jonquil 14-1 (from 40) for the Queen Anne Stakes
- So Regal 10-1 (from 33) for the Coronation Stakes
Afternoon round-up: Newmarket, Ascot and Goodwood
It’s been a busy and informative afternoon across the three tracks, with strong performances and a few eye-catchers along the way.
At Newmarket, the William Haggas-trained Earth Shot made a taking seasonal return in the opener before Amo Racing's Ancient Egypt won at 16-1.
Santorini Star then gave Haggas a notable success in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes, and the yard trebled up when Saber Strike landed the Listed King Charles II Stakes.
Over at Ascot, Sweet William battled on gamely to land the Sagaro Stakes, getting the better of a determined Caballo De Mar in a tight finish.
The Commonwealth Cup Trial produced a messy race but a smart winner in Coppull, although the real talking horse was Division, who flew home late after a slow start and looks one to keep firmly on side.
Goodwood’s feature saw Tattycoram win the Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes.
Cinque Verde all class
Cinque Verde has absolutely bolted up in the Close Brothers Fillies’ Handicap at Newmarket.
All-weather champion trainer Tony Carroll is mixing it on turf as well, and she was given a lovely front-running ride by Jack Doughty.
She dictated throughout and quickened smartly out of the dip to leave her rivals behind. Doughty even dropped his whip late on, which probably cost her an even wider margin.
That's perhaps a blessing in disguise as it will soften the rise she will get from the handicapper!