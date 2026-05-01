Lossiemouth steals the show on a cracking day - bye for now

Lossiemouth's owner Rich Ricci after her win Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Lossiemouth’s owner Rich Ricci has revealed she is right up there, if not even his favourite, alongside his greats Annie Power and Faugheen.



He told Racing TV: “She’s one hell of a mare and just great to be part of it. The reception she got was brilliant, the Irish love a good horse, and she is a good horse, and she was very good today.

“I think she’s right up there because of her longevity. I loved Annie Power and she was my favourite for a long time, and I loved Faugheen, but this one - I’m really taking a shine to her.

“She’s a lovely-looking mare, but it’s her durability that stands out. All those wins and being able to turn up and dance every dance is hugely important - she’s wonderful.”