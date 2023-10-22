'What a straightforward animal' - James Best enjoys first course success in Durham National with Tommie Beau

Jockey James Best celebrated his first win at the track when Tommie Beau struck in the feature Durham National.

Best, 32, had not been successful in 12 previous rides at the north-east venue, but the rider ended that winless run when the Seamus Mullins-trained eight-year-old held off No Cruise Yet by a head in a thrilling conclusion to the race.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, Best said: "It’s my first win at Sedgefield and I said on the way here that you could probably count on one hand the amount of times I’ve been here."

No Cruise Yet had control of the 3m5f contest after the final fence, but the Simon and Christine Prout-owned Tommie Beau fought back on the inside rail to lead again on the line.

Best added: "He’s a lot of fun and it was an absolute pleasure as it’s the first time I’ve ridden him. What a straightforward animal.

"I was conscious not to hit the front too soon and in fairness he’s actually dug deep for me from the back of the last."

Trip worthwhile

Champion jockey Brian Hughes completed a double, begun by Lahire getting off the mark in the 2m1f juvenile hurdle.

Hughes, who had five rides on the card, was also successful when partnering the Micky Hammond-trained Ballylinch to victory in the 3m3f handicap chase.

Course hat-trick

The Sam England-trained Tom Creen made it three wins from four runs over fences at the track after comfortably taking the opening 2m5f handicap chase.

The eight-year-old, who won on his chasing debut at the course last November, was making his first appearance of the campaign and finished four and three-quarter lengths clear of Fakir.

