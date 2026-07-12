'We've made a conscious effort to improve the quality of the horses for next winter' - David Bass and Max Comley continue to shine

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David Bass and Max Comley combined to land the 2m6f novice handicap with an authoritative performance from French Diablo , and the pair are hopeful the victory can be the start of a productive campaign.

Ridden patiently in midfield, French Diablo looked under pressure as the strong gallop stretched the field on the quick ground. However, Bass kept his mount in contention before producing him to lead after the final flight and pull five and a half lengths clear.

Bass told Racing TV: "He was really good. I was flat out the whole way because they went a proper gallop on quick ground. His jumping kept him in it, I had a nice target going to the last, he winged it and won well.

"I think he'll stay further and, with it only being his second run in a handicap, there's more to come. Max has done a good job getting him to relax."

Comley enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, saddling 16 winners from 134 runners, and Bass hopes to remain a key part of the trainer's growing operation.

He said: "Max is very ambitious and enthusiastic. We've made a conscious effort to improve the quality of the horses for next winter and I hope I can ride plenty of winners for him."

Bramley double bid comes unstuck

Genealogy landed the 2m½f maiden hurdle for Harry Cobden and Faye Bramley in a contest weakened by the late withdrawal of Dan Skelton's two intended runners.

Bramley could not land a rapid double after odds-on favourite Person Of Interest made a costly mistake at the final fence with the 2m3½f handicap chase at his mercy. The Skeltons instead struck with Thickthorn Tom .

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