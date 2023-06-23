'We've had a frustrating week' - Joseph O'Brien finally off the mark as Okita Soushi swoops home under Moore

Joseph O'Brien could have been forgiven for thinking it might not be his week after some near-misses, but the trainer was given something to celebrate when Okita Soushi dug deep to get him off the mark in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

The trainer went agonisingly close to a winner on Thursday when Valiant King lost out by a head in the King George V before Lumiere Rock stayed on for second in the Ribblesdale Stakes, while Buckaroo, Yerwanthere and Jumbly all ran well but failed to justify favouritism.

But in Okita Soushi O'Brien had a runner with valuable course experience after finishing third in the Copper Horse Stakes at the royal meeting last year, and with Ryan Moore in the saddle you always believe you're in with a chance.

"He had a great race here last year," O'Brien said. "He's always slow early on, so Ryan was happy to take his time and come with one run late. He needs the right set-up. We knew if he got it, then he would have a good chance to win. We were a bit of hostage to how it set up, so it's nice the way it worked out.

"It was a wonderful ride from Ryan and I'm delighted for everyone, the owners and all the team at home. We've had a frustrating week, so it was great to get a winner."

Of Moore, he added: “He is the best jockey in the world, so when we are lucky enough to get him the odd time, it is very special. He has been riding at the top of his game for a number of years now, and he has had a wonderful week. He is a special jockey."

With just a handful of runners behind him as they turned for home, Moore launched Okita Soushi down the outside of the 18-runner field and came with a long run to pick up HMS President in the closing stages for victory by a neck.

Moore, who was riding his fifth winner of the week, said: "He's got strong stamina and is brave as well. Those Galileos [Okita Soushi's sire] that we've had for so long just have that will to win and that's what this fella had."

O'Brien was adding a second Royal Ascot winner to his CV after State Of Rest's victory in the Prince of Wales's last year, and his success meant all members of the O'Brien family had scored at this week's royal meeting, with his brother Donnacha opening his account in Friday's opening Albany Stakes.

"They are an amazing family," Moore added. "I'm very lucky to have ridden for all of them. Aidan's achievements will probably never be matched, but the two boys are doing tremendous. It was great for Donnacha earlier, and Joseph has already done so much and he told me exactly what to do with this fella – he had it to a tee.

"I'm just lucky that Aidan didn't have a runner in there and I could ride for him!"

Read these next:

'I thought he'd blown it' - Shaquille defies dreadful start to land extraordinary Group 1 win

Tahiyra survives a stewards' inquiry to claim a third Group 1 success in the Coronation Stakes

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more