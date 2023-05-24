'We've got there right at the death' - Hostelry denies 1.01 shot Bulls Aye in remarkable finish

Bulls Aye suffered a remarkable defeat in the concluding mile handicap for apprentice jockeys, having hit a low of 1.01 on the Betfair Exchange before being reeled in by Hostelry in a thrilling finish.

The Ian Jardine-trained gelding pulled around ten lengths clear of the field turning into the home straight, having proved difficult to control under rider Sophie Clements, but looked not for catching when still well in front in the final furlong.

However, the five-year-old tired dramatically in the closing stages and was eventually reeled in by 3lb claimer Alex Jary on Hostelry, who won by a neck after hitting the maximum 1000-1 in-running.

Winning trainer Ruth Carr said: "It was an apprentice race and strange things happen. She's a mare who is consistent without winning, so it's great to get her head in front.

"The horse that was second went off in front but started tying up rapidly and we've got there right at the death. It was just in time."

It was the second leg of a double for Jary, who landed his first winner since August 2022 earlier on the card with Muker in the 5f handicap.

Carr added: "There are a few apprentice races coming up in the next few weeks and I hope it can be a catalyst for him."

How the race unfolded

Bulls Aye and Sophie Clements go clear in the home straight of the concluding mile handicap Credit: Racing TV

The field comes under pressure behind Bulls Aye in the home straight Credit: Racing TV

Bulls Aye is still well clear in the final furlong Credit: Racing TV

Hostelry nabs Bulls Aye on the line to win Credit: John Grossick

'She could have won by further' - classy Al Husn back to winning ways with Listed strike

The classy Al Husn set up ambitious targets in Group company for this season with a cosy success in the feature Rothesay Stakes.

Last seen finishing second in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket this month, the Roger Varian-trained Al Husn took the drop to Listed company in her stride with a half-length success under Jim Crowley, who only had to use hands and heels to score in the 1m2f contest.



"She's a really likeable filly and has won a shade cosily looking at Jim's body language," Varian said. "I feel she could have won by further, she was always in control of the race.

Al Husn (blue and white cap): struck in Listed company at Ayr Credit: John Grossick

"She's a horse who only does what she needs to do at home, but she's from a family who we love. We're delighted."



Varian, who won the Rothesay for the third time since it was created in 2016, is looking at stepping the Shadwell-owned filly up in class again.



He said: "She will be seen in Group company next, but I'm not sure at the moment where that will be and I'll speak to the connections and owners before we make a concrete plan. She equipped herself well in Group 2 company previously and we're delighted with what she's achieved so far."



Army for Ascot



Army Ethos made all to impressively land the 6f maiden under Hollie Doyle and set up a possible Royal Ascot bid next month.

His owners Victorious Racing won the Coventry Stakes last year with Bradsell, and Doyle believes the son of Shalaa is up to that level.



"I'd think Royal Ascot is on the agenda. He's one of the best we've got in the yard and he's given me a great feel there," Doyle told Racing TV.

The jockey and trainer Archie Watson then notched a double on the card with Mountbatten's win in the mile handicap.

