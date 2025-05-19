'We've got some very happy owners' - delight for Derek Thompson after 66-1 shock win

Derek Thompson's duties as a commentator may be coming to an end this summer but his ongoing involvement in racing is assured after he celebrated a 66-1 victory as an owner with Cheerleader .

Thompson, who has announced he will step down as a commentator in July after six decades in the role, owns the three-year-old filly alongside his wife Caroline and was on hand to see her score on her stable debut under Joanna Mason in the 5f handicap.

Winning trainer Tina Jackson said: "You've never entirely sure but we were quietly confident. She came to us in November and she's had a great winter running about the fields and we gave her time to settle in. She's grown over the winter and her homework has been really good, so we're delighted.

"She's a good filly to have about, she's no bother and is an easy ride – I ride her a lot at home, so she needs to be quiet! She was fit enough to do herself justice and we're looking at a three-year-old race at Catterick over five furlongs next, which is the trip we'd want to keep her at for now.

"Above all, we've got some very happy owners, especially as I think they had a few quid on her! It's great for them, as racehorses are always expensive, so if they can get a little bit back from the bookies that's no bad thing."

Davvy delivers

John Egan's sensational month showed no signs of slowing down after he claimed his fourth win from his last eight rides on Davvy in the second division of the 6f maiden.

The success of the 15-2 shot was particularly poignant for owner-trainer David Evans, who named the juvenile after a former friend and member of his yard in South Wales.

Read more:

'This isn't retirement - I'm only hanging up my binoculars' - Derek Thompson confirms his final commentary shift and future plans

'It's a man actually, Derek' - Robert Cooper reflects on infamous Tommo moment and the overwhelming reaction to retirement decision

The Lion In Winter backed into Derby favourite again with Delacroix drifting

Subscribe to Racing Post + Ultimate now