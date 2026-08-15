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'We've got a story!' - Harry Charlton cannot explain the Wine Dark Sea gamble but he could now be taking on his brother in Melbourne Cup
Wine Dark Sea is a genuine Flemington contender following his decisive win in the Geoffrey Freer
Harry Charlton had his eyes fixed on a television screen at Deauville racecourse. Jamie Lovett watched on his phone while parked by the side of a road in Newcastle, 100 miles north of Sydney. From their different vantage points, Wine Dark Sea's trainer and owner saw the subject of a hefty Saturday gamble move close to the starting stalls of Australia's greatest horserace.
Lovett had already won a race, namely the one to acquire a four-year-old who at that point had just landed a Carlisle handicap by 13 lengths. A number of Australia's biggest owners and syndicators wanted to buy Wine Dark Sea but it was Lovett's Australian Bloodstock who lodged a bid chunky enough to ensure he ran here in the organisation's colours.
Charlton now attributes a subsequent Newmarket defeat to the contest's close proximity to the Carlisle course record-breaking romp. Nonetheless, Wine Dark Sea faced a massive task in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Geoffrey Freer Stakes, his BHA rating of 100 placing him 18lb below three-time Australian Group 1 winner Dubai Honour and 12lb shy of the progressive stayer Tabletalk. The discrepancies were more than overturned, with Hector Crouch's mount making all to readily reward those who backed him from 16-1 into 7-2. Even taking into account the fact Mount Atlas's defection removed a leading player from the market, it was still a sizeable plunge.
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