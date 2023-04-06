'We’ve found the key to him now' - Sean Curran thrilled with hat-trick hero Letmelivemylife

Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
Sean Curran believes Letmelivemylife is heading in the right direction after the five-year-old completed a hat-trick in the feature 7f handicap.

The Oasis Dream gelding finished three-quarters of a length clear of Revolutionise to make it three wins from four on the all-weather since joining the yard in October.

Curran said: “He’s going the right way, touch wood. It will only get harder for him now and to win three in a row with any horse is good. It was ten days after his last run so we’ll take our time and see what’s about for him. He’s a bonny little horse but we’ve found the key to him now and I’m delighted for Adam [Kirby, jockey] because he had him at his place when he was pre-training.”

The dual-purpose trainer has had four wins from six runners in the last fortnight and added: “I haven’t got many horses but I’ve got enough to be getting on with. It’s been a miserable winter but the races have come for them and they all seem to be running well and hitting form.”

Up and running

Jonathan Portman secured his first winner of 2023 when Puntarelle got off the mark at the fifth attempt in the 7f novice stakes. Stepping back down in trip after finishing second at Lingfield last month, the three-year-old filly hung on to shade the favourite American Belle by a neck.

Striking performance

The Gary Moore-trained Crescent Lake cruised to a first victory in Britain when winning by seven and a half lengths in the 1m7f handicap.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 6 April 2023Last updated 17:53, 6 April 2023
