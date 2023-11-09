'We've done bloody good!' - Famoso strikes as Matt Sheppard equals last season's winning total

Matt Sheppard is eyeing further success this season after already equalling last campaign's tally with Famoso's brave win in the 2m novice handicap chase.

The seven-year-old, who is owned by The Evron Experience, bounced back from a disappointing run at Exeter last time when winning by half a length under the trainer's son, Stan.

It took the Herefordshire-based Sheppard to the same total as last season's six wins, with just over half of this campaign remaining.

"Considering we've only got eight horses in training, I think we've done bloody good!" he said. "Famoso is a joy to train and he's very straightforward. He travelled into the race very strongly and I couldn't be happier with what he did."

Sheppard is already eyeing more possible glory at the Shropshire track with Famoso. He added: "He'll be going to Ludlow as much as possible as he needs a sharp track. He disappointed at Exeter last time and Warwick too this season, which are galloping tracks, whereas his best runs have come here and at Stratford."

Back to winning ways

Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Lucy Turner rode her first winner over jumps for 602 days when Ramo landed the opening 2m5f amateur jockeys' handicap hurdle.

Turner, who won the Kim Muir on Chambard in March 2022, guided the Venetia Williams-trained six-year-old to an impressive win by three and a quarter lengths.

Williams doubled up on the card with Robyndzone's success in the 3m1½f handicap chase ridden by Charlie Deutsch.

Welcome winner

Trainer Noel Williams picked up his first win since May with Saisissante 's easy victory in the 2m juvenile hurdle.

