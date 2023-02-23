'We've been the bridesmaid too many times' - Bellagio Man back on top for Antony Brittain

Bellagio Man has been a model of consistency for Antony Brittain and after a string of near misses he got his head back in front in the 6f handicap.

The five-year-old had been beaten a length or less in seven of his eight starts since winning a handicap at Newcastle in November, but under a strong Cam Hardie ride he got the better of the Oisin Murphy-ridden Intervention by a neck.

"We've been the bridesmaid a few too many times. He's always run creditably and sometimes when he's been coming second he's been pulling clear of the third, so he definitely deserves it," Brittain said.

"We always thought he'd run well on the strength of the form from last time and I thought Cam gave him a lovely ride, so it's nice to get his head back in front."

Bellagio Man has only once raced on turf since joining Brittain, finishing 12 of 14 runners in a competitive three-year-old handicap on his stable debut, but the trainer is hopeful he can continue his improvement when switched to grass.

"He'll definitely be a turf horse for us, ground permitting as he doesn't want it too firm – that's the idea," Brittain added.

"He seems to be improving even though he's not a very young horse – he's in the form of his life, so long may that continue."

Four-timer

Dubai Jeanius continued firmly on his upward curve for Michael Herrington, bringing up a four-timer in the closing 1m4f handicap under Tom Eaves.

