'We've been on the cold list for too long' - Largy Train ends trainer's two-and-a-half-year wait for a winner

Trainer Henry Hogarth was delighted and relieved after saddling his first winner in two and a half years when Largy Train caused a 16-1 upset in the 2m5f handicap chase.

The seven-year-old, who was available at 33-1 in places overnight, finished 12 lengths clear of 6-4 favourite Big Bee Hive to provide Hogarth with his first victory since Grand Enterprise's success at Market Rasen in August 2021.

Hogarth said: "We've been on the cold list for too long. We don't have quite as many horses as we used to but it's very nice to get a winner again.

"There's a lot of work that's gone into him, so it's very rewarding when everything comes to fruition. The plan was to be positive and to make it if he had to, and it all worked."

Largy Train was winning for the first time since his debut in a bumper at Ayr in May 2021 and Hogarth believes the patience of everyone in the yard has paid off.

He added: "He's been very backward and he's taken some time. He's a big horse and we always thought he had a win in him. He won a bumper and he's still a young horse, and he's finally getting there."

Course specialist

The Rose Dobbin-trained Cailin Dearg continued her strong record at the track when successful for the third time over course and distance in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

The nine-year-old mare, whose nine starts at the venue also include a runner-up, had to battle hard on the way to the line when holding Redbridge Rambler by half a length.

