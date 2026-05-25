'We’ve been big admirers' - Middleham Park Racing celebrate first winner with the Gosdens as Snapback scores on debut

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Middleham Park Racing enjoyed a first winner trained by John and Thady Gosden when Snapback pounced late to make a successful debut in the 1m2f novice.

The son of Intello is owned by Middleham Park Racing in partnership with Chris and Liz Thomson, who named the colt after a song by country band Old Dominion.

Grebastarky was the first horse for the owner-trainer combination and finished fourth on his two starts in 2024 but Snapback sealed a first victory by half a length, defying greenness to finish strongly under Robert Havlin.

Tom Palin, a partner in Middleham Park Racing, said: “We’ve been big admirers of the Gosdens for many years and plucked up the courage one day to ask them to train for us and they have been very accommodating.

“Snapback seemed to hit lots of the undulations and took a while to get going but he showed great willingness late on. Rab said he had a right job pulling him up. He will stay a mile and a half and hopefully will be a very nice, unexposed horse for the second half of his three-year-old campaign.”

On the scoresheet

Micky Fenton trained his first winner in Britain when Grand Citadel landed consecutive runnings of the 7f handicap by a length and a quarter under Grace McEntee.

Fenton, who won the 1,000 Guineas on Speciosa in 2006 during his riding career, trained five winners in two full seasons in Ireland before returning to Britain this year.

Sprinter to follow

Jazl made a successful handicap debut for Simon and Ed Crisford in the feature 6f contest by two and a half lengths under Jack Mitchell.

Read more . . .

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